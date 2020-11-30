WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a bid to replace a bridge north of Oelwein and also met with incoming State Rep. Chad Ingels regarding legislative priorities.
The main item of business covered at the regular meeting, after a roads update from County Engineer Joel Fantz, was to approve a bid received for replacing a bridge near the intersection of ‘Q’ Ave and 80th Street. The contract bid came in at approximately $281,200. A start date has not been set for the work.
Fantz outlined that the county has approximately 300 bridges of various sizes and types throughout the county. The bridges typically are 75- to 85-foot slab concrete style structures. Many need attention.
In the upcoming year, plans are in motion to repair or replace eight of them.
Fantz further shared that many projects are awaiting matching funds from the state, which means that they will cover 50% of the project costs.
The supervisors also discussed the issue of ATV usage on roads and trails with Fantz. Frantz said, “State leadership is needed” in setting guidelines for operators of these vehicles. As it stands now, counties and municipalities have a patchwork of ordinances and regulations affecting their use.
The supervisors brought up the ATV issue with Ingels, along with opposition to unfunded mandates, road funding and regulations, and mental health.