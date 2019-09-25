WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors has approved a $5 million bond issue to fund resurfacing 26 miles of county black top roads, but not without hearing from another concerned citizen.
During the public hearing on Monday, Sept. 23, Janet Huebner asked: “Why did you wait so long before deciding to do something? What’s going to stop you from doing more of these bond issues in the future?”
She also asked why funds had been spent on courthouse repairs in the past rather than on road repairs, and why so much work had been done on Eagle Road, rather than spreading the work out.
“It’s like a super highway,” she said.
No written comments on the bond issue were received from the public.
“The cost of waiting to do it is going to be more expensive in the long run,” Board Chairwoman Janell Bradley said. “At the rate of funding we have now, we are only able to do five miles a year. This will move everything further up so we can catch up on all the roads.”
This project is expected to be completed in 2020.
In response to Huebner’s questions, County Engineer Joel Fantz said that there had been “underinvestment” all over the state and throughout the country for the last 40 to 50 years in infrastructure rebuilding and repair.
In regards to the courthouse repairs, Fantz said they needed to be made.
“I applaud the board for doing it,” he said, adding that by not doing structural repairs the problems just continue to get worse.
“If there has been any mismanagement of funds, it was before I was on the board, “ said Supervisor Jeanine Tellin said.
Fantz went on to say that the savings realized from the road construction itself, would off set the cost of interest on the 10-year bond, citing the low interest rate, the money saved because of less need for repairs to vehicles and equipment operating over better roads, and the gradual increase of construction costs.
“It will actually be making money for the taxpayer,” Fantz said.
“I am here to see that you are being good stewards. Where are we going to be at 20 years from now,” Huebner responded.
Long-time County Engineer Bill Moellering, now retired, was at the hearing and said that in the late 1980s, $100,000 was cut from the roads budget as mandated by state regulations. He also said the county was penalized $300,000 a year for the next two years, or $600,000 total, for not reducing its road budget enough.
He said some of the roads haven’t been repaved since the 1940s or ‘50s.
“I can’t believe they didn’t wear out. We’re lucky that they have stood up for as long as they have,” he said.
“Sometimes our hands are tied when it comes to these kinds of things but I think this will be money well spent,” Tellin said.
The supervisors approved the bond issue unanimously.