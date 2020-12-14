The site of a fatal crash in July 2019 — Hwy. 3 and County Road V68 — is one of two intersections that county officials have asked the state to review.
At Monday’s Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Joel Fantz reported sending a request for the Iowa Department of Transportation to take a look at that crossing as well as the Highway 56 and County Road W51 intersection.
"These have had a higher than average accident rate over the years," Fantz told the Daily Register. "We have asked the IDOT to take a look at the intersections to see if there is something we can do, together, to make these intersections safer."
Fantz and County Supervisor Janell Bradley also briefly discussed the request with Krista Billhorn of IDOT during an online meeting.
Fantz said the county and others have spoken with the state about the intersections before.
"Over the last five years, in my time as Fayette County Engineer, there have been multiple inquiries from the public on these intersections to the DOT," Fantz said. "The most recent inquiry was from Jason Kayser, president of the Fairbank Fire Department, after a second accident that Fairbank responded to within a short period of time.
County Road V68, which is also known as W Avenue, leads into Fairbank about five miles to the south. A major problem is that it intersects the highway at an angle.
“It’s a slight angle,” Fantz said in discussion with the Board of Supervisors on Monday morning. “If you do a full stop, that blind spot is going to clear. If you do a rolling stop, you know, somebody might stay in that blind spot and it’s just that much different.”
He also said that IDOT has a full process to go through when it takes up these kinds of requests.
Fantz send this latest request in an email in which he suggested considering "an enhanced stop sign."
Fayette County is unable to make changes to the intersections on its own because of state jurisdiction of the crossings.
The latest crash at the Hwy. 3 intersection was on Friday, Dec. 4. Two people were injured in the afternoon crash. A 38-year-old Fairbank woman driving a minivan, after stopping at the intersection, pulled out in front of a pickup driven by a 61-year-old Denver man, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Earlier this year, in August, six people were injured in a Saturday morning crash at the intersection. A 29-year-old Cedar Rapids woman driving north on W Avenue failed to stop her SUV at the intersection and struck the rear driver’s side of an SUV driven by a 63-year-old Shell Rock man. He was towing towing a boat.
In July 2019, two drivers died after a car driven by a 19-year-old Oelwein woman pulled onto Hwy. 30 in front of a semitrailer driven by a 66-year-old Edgewood man. The car entered the intersection from the south.