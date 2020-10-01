WEST UNION — Absentee ballots will be mailed starting Monday, Oct. 5. Monday is also the first day to vote an absentee ballot in the auditor’s office by law — and now also in a drop box on the main floor lobby of the courthouse following recent state guidance.
The auditor’s office is only allowing three people at a time due to social distancing best practices amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The county unlocked the east and west doors on June 1, following having been open by-appointment-only at the onset of the pandemic.
“I think it’ll save headaches for a lot of people,” Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said. “They don’t have to stand in line to give me a ballot. They were going to have to stand in line if I didn’t have a drop box. That’s why I’m doing it.”
The dropbox will be up Tuesday by which time the absentee ballots voters requested may begin to reach them in the mail. Moellers ordered it last week for arrival on Monday.
“It’ll be ready on Tuesday, that’s the plan,” Moellers said. “I’ll put it right on the main floor in the lobby. They’ll still have to come in the building. But the one outside isn’t the auditor’s, it’s general use.”
The elections department at Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office gave her the OK to do this, Moellers said.
“I did get it approved by the Secretary of State’s office and it’s good to go, I ran it past them that it was OK to do that,” Moellers said.
State law gives Iowa voters four ways to return their voted absentee ballot to the correct county auditor’s office: in person or by the U.S. Postal Service, either personally or by a designee (sections 53.8 and 53.17).
Pate issued Sept. 2 “Official Guidance: No-Contact Ballot Delivery,” which expands previous modes of absentee ballot return upon “recognizing that some voters may desire to personally deliver their voted ballot to their County Auditor’s Office in a no-contact manner.
“A County Auditor may develop a no-contact ballot delivery system option located at their office, … or on county owned and maintained property directly surrounding the building where their office is located.
“It is recommended that the no-contact ballot delivery system be limited to the collection of election materials.
“If the no-contact ballot delivery system is a multi-use system, only the County Auditor or individuals employed by the County Auditor shall have access.
“County Auditors must take all reasonable and necessary steps to ensure the accessibility and security of the no-contact ballot delivery system.
“Materials delivered via the no-contact ballot delivery system shall be retrieved by the County Auditor or an individual employed by the County Auditor in an expeditious manner, but not less than once per 24-hour period.
“The County Auditor’s Office shall maintain a log of each time election materials are retrieved from the no-contact ballot delivery system, including date, time and the staff member who retrieved the materials.
“On Election Day, the no-contact ballot delivery system shall be emptied at the time polls close. A record shall be kept, including the date, time and staff member who retrieved the materials, to memorialize that absentee ballots were delivered timely. Any ballots retrieved at the time polls close shall be immediately delivered to the Absentee and Special Voters Precinct Board for review and tabulation.
“All elections materials received via a no-contact ballot delivery system shall be processed in the same manner as election materials delivered directly to an individual employed by the County Auditor’s Office in a traditional hand to hand delivery.”
The need for this guidance became apparent after a series of county auditor trainings in August wherein staff with Pate’s office said Iowa law does not allow the use of “a ballot drop box system.”
The Des Moines Register quoted Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Paul Pate, in an Aug. 20 email to the newspaper, as saying:
“In line with Iowa law, auditors do not have authority to establish a ballot drop box system in their county. This was a decision made years ago by the Iowa Legislature, not the Secretary of State’s Office. Nothing in the Iowa Code has changed regarding this law.”
However, Hall said, auditors “can set up a no-contact delivery system for voters in their office to use during regular business hours.”
Filled out and signed absentee ballots can be dropped off in the Fayette County Auditor’s Office, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on two Saturdays, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or mailed by what the Secretary of State’s calendar terms the “worry-free postmark date” of Oct. 19.
According to Pate’s calendar, voters have until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 to fix incomplete affidavit envelopes at the county auditor’s office.
The last day to request an absentee ballot in person at the county auditor’s office is Monday, Nov. 2.
General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Absentee ballots already requested may be delivered to the county auditor until 9 p.m., according to Pate.