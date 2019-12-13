WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will be accepting requests for fiscal 2020-21 beginning now and continuing until Jan. 9, 2020. Organizations seeking funding should submit their request to the Auditor’s office at the courthouse, or mail to: Fayette County Supervisors, PO Box 267, West Union, IA 52175 and include the following information:
1) Have you received funding from Fayette County in the past? If so, please detail how funds were used with that funding.
2) Do you receive funding from other government entities? If so, list other sources and approximate percentage those other entities provide of your entire budget.
3) What is the intended use of the funding request being made to Fayette County?
Keep in mind, not all funding requests, will necessarily be awarded, and/or some requests may be partially funded. The board will determine a total sum of funds to be allocated and requests will be considered from a pre-determined amount.