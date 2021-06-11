As Fayette County Supervisors it’s part of our role to inform and educate so this update is an attempt to provide an overview of what’s going on around the county (but it is by no means all inclusive of all committees and all action):
• At the request of our Board, and from residents in and around Fairbank, Engineer Joel Fantz has been working with IDOT (Iowa Department of Transportation) to improve safety at the intersection of County Road V68 and Highway 3 in the southwestern part of the County. We recently signed an agreement with IDOT to install red flashing beacons (enhanced stop signs) to warn motorists approaching the State Highway, from both north and southbound
traffic on V68.
While this is typically the responsibility of the State, to get the intersection improved the County is spending local taxpayer funds to purchase, install and maintain the beacons on V68, for north and southbound traffic approaching Highway 3. IDOT will be responsible for the stop sign and post.
• EARL Transit Director Lori Egan from Northeast Iowa Community Action, reported to our Transportation Policy Board that NEICAC recently entered into an agreement to provide commuter transportation for employees to Upper Iowa Beef at Lime Springs. The 18-passenger shuttle runs once in each direction between Postville and Lime Springs with stops in Decorah and Cresco, five days a week. EARL Transit (and its parent Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission) is interested in providing similar agreements to other communities if there is interest. Part of the cost of the program is funded through a Community Development Block Grant that is matched 1 to 1 by the employer. For more information on this transportation grant, contact Diana Johnson at djohnson@uerpc.org or 563-419-6104.
The agency is also in need of transit drivers (you’ve likely seen those EARL Transit buses in your community.) If you are interested, contact NEICAC directly.
• As the national news carries an increasing number of reports about security breaches, it was decided that county employees with email accounts and those in county offices should participate in ‘Security Awareness Training.’ The online courses take at least two hours to complete, and participants must pass exams at the conclusion of each section.
• There are tear sheet maps of Northeast Iowa, Turkey River Paddler Guides, Trout Fishing Guides, and Byway Public Art publications available for pick up at the Fayette County Economic Development office in West Union if you’re planning some fun in the sun.
Across Fayette County this summer, you’ve likely seen some of the progress being made by the Secondary Roads crews in all corners and on many of the 900+ miles of roadway Fayette County maintains. As a small sampling:
• a bridge on V Ave. is the fifth one to be encased since December 2020, giving the failing structure another 25+ years of life.
• a pair of tank cars have been installed on Willow Road to replace rusted and aging corrugated metal pipe culverts
• a new bridge is under construction on L Avenue south of Highway 150
• 120th Street has a new concrete box culvert in the southwestern part of the county, replacing a small failing bridge
• a new, 22-ft. aluminum box culvert is complete on Depot Road northwest of Wadena
• road ditches are being mowed
• shoulder widening and culvert work is ongoing on County Road W14 south of Highway 93 in preparation for next year’s new asphalt surface
• work will soon begin on the replacement of the bridge immediately south of Highway 93, on W14.
That’s it for now … another update soon!