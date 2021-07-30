The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, on the second floor of the county courthouse in West Union.
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, July 26, 2021 meeting.
4. Approval of Claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
6. Discussion regarding a Segregation of Duties Policy.
7. Review and possible approval of ballot language for the question of imposition of a local sales and services tax for the unincorporated areas of Fayette County.
8. Approve a 12-month Class B Native wine permit with Sunday sales for Corner Market and Greenhouse.
9. Approve a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service for JC Schares LLC, doing business as Oran Tap and Café.
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various County Departments.