WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, in the county courthouse.
Along with department and committee reports, the agenda includes:
• Transfer of funds from General Basic Fund to the Sheriff’s Capital Projects Fund.
•Transfer of funds from the General Supplemental Fund and the General Basic Fund to the Sheriff’s Capital Projects Fund.
• Review bids on electric water heaters for the Courthouse and possible approval.
• Approve 12 month Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Service for JC Schares, LLC d/b/a Oran Tap & Café.