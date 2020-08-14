WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in the county courthouse in West Union.
The agenda includes the certification of property tax levies for the 2020-2021 collection, review and possible approval of property tax abatements, approving a 28E agreement regarding Workforce Development, and a resolution to remove the stop signs for north and south bound traffic on East Line Road (Outer Road) at the intersection of First Street Northeast in Oelwein.