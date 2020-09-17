Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21. The agenda includes a closed session to discuss a litigation issue and then a decision regarding it.

Tags