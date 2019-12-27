WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will get organized for 2020 at their first meeting on the new year on Thursday, Jan. 2. It begins at 9 a.m. in the county courthouse.
The agenda includes appointing a chair and vice chair. Janell Bradley has been the chair this year and Jeanine Tellin was the vice chair.
Along with Supervisor Marty Stanbrough, the three divide appointments to multiple boards. The county website lists 13 board appointments for each in 2019.
The supervisors will also make appointments of county residents to the county Board of Health, Conservation Board, Civil Service Commission, Cemetery Commission, Compensation Commission for Eminent Domain Proceedings, as well as to the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, Oran Sanitation District and Turkey River Watershed Authority.
The board will designate official newspapers for publication of legal notices and meeting minutes for 2020.
Supervisors also will appointments the engineer, sanitation and zoning administrator, weed commissioner, community services director, Veterans’ Affairs director, relief director, tourism director and the county medical examiner.
The supervisors are scheduled at 10 a.m. to meet with Blake Gamm for a roadside report and staff changes.
Aside from the organizational tasks, the supervisors will review and possibly approve setting fees per wind turbine for zoning compliance building permits. They are slated to set a date for the first reading of a proposed update to the ordinance relating to wind generation of electricity.
The supervisors are also scheduled to decide whether or not to seek compensation for county social services office space.