Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Fayette County Cattlemen Beef Princess through the March 31 deadline.
The Fayette County Beef Royalty represent the growing beef industry in Fayette County. The royalty program provides the industry’s youth with the opportunity to engage in community activities and visibly promote the cattle industry.
Applicants for Beef Princess must be between ages 15 and 18 with parents who are (or will be) members of the Fayette County Cattlemen. The princess crowned will then reign as the 2022 Beef Queen.
Currently, the queen is Abby Boehm and princess is Kasydi Meyer, Fayette County Cattelmen’s President Cody Opperman told the Daily Register in an email. Meyer will be the queen for 2021. And little miss cowgirl is Autumn Miller.
Applicants must have a passion for the beef industry, willingness to engage with the community and interest in learning opportunities.
The Fayette County Cattlemen look forward to all the applications and the opportunity to meet each of the candidates.
Applications can be filled out online at: https://forms.gle/WVsavYutrw6XnyZX7
If questions, please reach out to the Fayette County Cattlemen’s (with an ‘s) via Facebook messenger or contact Brianne Byerly.
The crowning will be announced on Facebook on April 11, Opperman said.