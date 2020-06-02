Three more Republicans than Democrats voted Tuesday in Fayette County, as a total 2,989 ballots were cast in the primary election.
Those 1,496 Republicans backed Sen. Joni Ernst (98.3%) for a shot at a second term in November, Ashley Hinson (70.4%) to challenge first-term Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, and incumbent County Supervisor Janell Bradley (61.2%) over Ferlin Lauer (38.6%).
The 1,493 Democrats backed Theresa Greenfield (52.5%) to take on Ernst in the general election and Finkenauer (99.5%). There was no Democratic candidate for county supervisor on the primary ballot, but 97 write-in votes were cast.
District 64 State Rep. Bruce Bearinger received 689 votes (87.8%) for another term despite announcing he will not seek one, instead taking a job as a dean with Northeast Iowa Community College. Republican Chad Ingels recieved 592 votes (99.5%) to win the right with to take on whoever the Democrats choose through a special convention. Oelwein businessman Travis Bushaw and Buchanan County educator Jodi Grover have announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination.