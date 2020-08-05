WEST UNION — The new Fayette County flag design was approved by the Board of Supervisors this week. Morgan Adams, of Arlington, designed it.
“I wanted to show the heritage of Fayette County and thefuture of Fayette County together in unity,” Adams said. “The modernization of the towns and cities, the new windmills that are scattered along the skyline, as well as the traditional farms in the area.”
Adams grew up in rural Chickasaw County and drew from her experiences driving into Fayette County from Ionia along Highway 18.
“You begin in the flat prairie seeing farms of all ages, as you come closer to the city in the distance, you spot new, modern windmills and the rolling hills. Past West Union, you begin to encounter great timber and streams,” she said.
Adams works as the head designer at Kendrick Forest Products in Edgewood and is the owner of Revivals Furniture Company.
“I am so honored that my work was chosen and I get to represent Arlington and Fayette County,” Adams said.
Her design was picked out of a contest that was open to all Northeast Iowa residents or those with ties to the county, age 15 and older. The winning artist was chosen by the Board of Supervisors and received a $50 gift certificate from Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism to a business of their choice (located in Fayette County).
Mallory Hanson, Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism director, said, “I’m excited to see this new, refreshed design to represent our county’ past, present, and future.”