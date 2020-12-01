Certain nonprofits and government agencies may apply for grants through the Fayette County Community Foundation through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
FCCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and will grant funds to eligible 501©3 organizations, government entities serving Fayette County, and certain other charitable causes for other tax-exempt agencies. First-time applicants and other nonprofits should call first before writing their proposal to discuss eligibility.
Applicants must be current with all state and federal reporting requirements, such as filing of 990 forms to the IRS, and must not have any past-due grant reports for previous FCCF grants.
A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.
The FCCF prioritizes projects that:
• Address important needs in the county
• Encourage additional funding through matching gifts from other donors, and in-kind donations
• Provide realistic plans for continuation funds (if applicable) from other sources
• Show committed collaborations with community partners
• Yield substantial benefits to the county for the resources invested
Applications will be reviewed and scored on the following elements:
• Organization – The overall health of the organization and how the application reflects the organization’s capability for completing the project.
• Feasibility – The probability the project will be successful, including the organization’s level of staff/volunteers and collaboration with community partners.
• Community Need and Outcomes – The need for the project and how the proposed outcomes impact the community/county.
• Project Budget – The details of the budget and the ability to secure and/or leverage other funding sources, including in-kind services.
Awarded applicants are required to:
• Sign an agreement of terms which clarifies legal parameters for use of the grant.
• Submit a grant report to show the results of the project and to show that all the funds have been spent as intended. (If the project takes longer to complete, the Community Foundation will consider a request to extend the grant report deadline.)
All applicants will be notified of the results of the grant decisions in mid-March 2021. Grant awards will be presented at an award ceremony in early-mid April 2021. Grant follow-up reports, for successful proposals, will be due on April 30, 2022.
Applicants should fully review grant guidelines online prior to submitting to ensure all eligibility requirements are met. Applications must be submitted through the foundation’s online grant management system. Visit www.fayetteccf.org to access the online grant system, view past awards, and for more resources. Also, try the Grantseeker Resources section of www.cfneia.org. With specific questions, contact program manager Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org.