High Gun Overall: 231
Jr. High Gun Overall: 194
25 Patches: Drew Crump (1), Hugh Curtis (1), Jay Woodward (1), Robert Kaltenbach (2)
Teams
A League 1st score of 1033
Steve Saville, 199; Jon King, 179; Drew Crump, 231; Robert Kaltenbach, 222; Jimmy Fitzgerald, 202
A League 2nd score of 974
Tim Gearhart, 175; Jesse Dinsdale, 154; Nathan Gibson, 205; Jake Berry, 218; Robert Kaltenbach, 222
A League 3rd score of 938
Hunter Woodward, 210; Brock Steinlage, 194; Steve Woodward, 180; Jon Harrison, 135; Jay Woodward, 219
A League 4th score of 933
Carter Block, 174; Justin Schmadeke, 182; Brandon Dejong, 187; Bill Klemesh, 194; Jeff Schissel, 194
A League 5th score of 933
Dylan Smith, 198; Chuck Smith, 210; Camden Huffman, 165; Lauren Miller, 162; Chad Benter, 198
B League 1st score of 932
Jay Woodward, 208; Matt Hallberg, 173; Keegan Zimmerly, 170; Rick Kleppe, 155; Hugh Curtis, 226
B League 2nd score of 928
Leo Kramer, 206; Brad Pleggenkuhle, 180; Jacob Beesecker, 208; Derek Smith, 186; Brogan Steinlage, 148
B League 3rd score of 916
Josh Weig, 178; Gary Sullivan, 198; Conner Jorgensen, 163; Randy Rau, 188; Trent Knudsen, 189
B League 4th score of 882
Ashley Grasso, 142; Ben Mahloch, 209; Bill Klendworth, 215; Jake Graber, 172; Heath Block, 144