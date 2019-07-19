The Fayette County Board of Supervisors are considering borrowing $5 million to fix about $27 miles asphalt roads, starting with W14. They sought his sought support in Oelwein earlier this week.
The three supervisors — Janell Bradley, Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough — were the guest speakers Monday at the Oelwein Rotary meeting in Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill. Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger is the group’s new president.
The trio brought with them core samples from W14 near Hawkeye to demonstrate the deterioration evident in some of the county’s roads. More frequent and higher-weight traffic is wearing them down and drainage issues exacerbate the issues.
“We have more traffic than we had before,” said Tellin, who described two kinds of asphalt-overlay processes and explained how the roads deteriorate.
“The takeaway is that really we haven’t invested in these asphalt roads since 1972 and 1978,” Bradley said, noting that the supervisors agree with County Engineer Joel Fantz that it’s time to do something.
“Right now we are looking at possibly bonding for maybe $5 million to try to get some of these roads done,” she said. “Obviously, we can’t correct every issue that were is, but it would help move up some of the other projects that we have. We have a number of projects on our five-year-plan that we would like to do, but there is no money, there is no way.”
The county annually gets about $1.2 million from the state for Farm-to-Market roads, she said.
“We have been asked several times though, ‘What do you do with the gas tax money approved a few years ago?’” Tellin said. “Fayette County gets a little over $700,000 in gas tax money, and that’s barely enough to do a new bridge.”
“Road money doesn’t go very far,” she added. “And, it isn’t going to get any cheaper to do a road. So to put it off and not being proactive on getting things done that need to be done like this is irresponsible of the supervisors, although we will get the backlash when you get your tax statement. We always do.
“So we would really like you to maybe be advocates for us, in a way, to go out and help people understand that their money is being used responsibly to continue to make this a mobile society and have good roads, good bridges that you can drive on and cross over.”
Bradley said the supervisors would hold a meeting on the bonding and it would likely be either later this month or in August.
“Because if we are going to move ahead with bonding, we would hope to let bids at least for W14,” she said, adding that it is a project scheduled for 2021. “We’d like to move it up to next summer, simply because by doing that and having the extra funds from the $5 million in bonding it will move all the other projects up on the list.
The supervisors also discussed the gravel roads, which have been battered by a wet spring and traffic demands.
Stanbrough said the gravel road conditions this year are the worst he’s seen in 27 years. Stanbrough retired from the county’s Secondary Roads Department after he was elected to the board last year.