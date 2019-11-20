Traffic
SPEEDING — Nicholas H. Pruitt, of Machesney Park, Illinois; Jasmine Lynn Schanbeck, of Lamont; Makayla Ann Mcintyre Farrell, of Waucoma; James Lawrence Thompson, of Cedar Rapids; Bryce William Adams, of Dunkerton; Austin William Schuety, of Greeley; Deann Rosmarie Kuehner, of Decorah; and Lane Mitchell Breitsprecher, of Fort Atkinson.
OTHER — Carson Marie Larson, of Fayette, turning at intersection violation; Brenton Dean Johnson, of La Porte City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kameron Mannen Powell Sikkink, of Decorah, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Rebecca Suzanne Proctor, of Oelwein, unsafe passing; Kaleb Joseph Keppler, of Oelwein, violation of instruction permit limitation; Nicholas H. Pruitt, of Machesney Park, Illinois, hours of service violation; Harrison Triggs Jr., of New Orleans, no valid driver’s license; Wesley Jaymes Lynn Letts, of Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Carlos Mayen, of Maynard, no valid driver’s license.
DRUNKEN DRIVING: Bailey John Scheffert, 26, of Fairbank, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-first offense, sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served and fined $1,250 plus surcharges and court costs.
Criminal
Filings
State of Iowa v. Ryan William Eickhoff, 31, of Oelwein. Eickhoff is charged with six counts of Class D felony forgery. He is accused of using the checkbook of a deceased Bremer County woman to make six purchases between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13 for a cumulative total of $570.26.
State of Iowa v. Allen Ray Love Jr., 47, of West Union. Love is charged with enticing a minor under 13 — sexual abuse or exploitation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.
City Cases
Results
City of Oelwein v. Justin Daniel Kleppe, of Oelwein. Kleppe was assessed a fine of $100, which was fully suspended. The city was authorized to enter the property at 510 4th Ave. SE, to abate the nuisance with costs taxed to Kleppe as costs in this case.
City of Oelwein v. Parnell Chantina Lee Williams, of Oelwein. Williams was assessed a fine of $100, which was fully suspended for failure to abate a nuisance at 613 1st Ave. SE. The city was authorized to enter the property, abate the nuisance and tax the defendants as costs in this case.
Civil Court
Cases filed
City of Oelwein v. Larry Lee Rahe, Penny Sue Fink, parties in possession, Peach Groove Investments Inc. care of Stearns Bank. Petition for title to abandoned property was filed Nov. 7. The city says the property of 818 1st Ave. NE, Oelwein, is beyond repair and is not fit for human habitation while creating an unsafe, sanitary environment.
Discover Bank v. Leslie William Kamp, of Oelwein. Petition for a monetary judgment filed Nov. 6 for $11,353.50.
Results
City of Oelwein v. Gopher Tax Investments, LLC, Garrett Bickell, Amanda Crawford, Kristen Hartman, Dupaco Community Credit Union, Equable Ascent Financial, LLC,. Judgment by default filed Nov. 7 decreeing that 129 5th Ave. NE, Oelwein, has been abandoned and is a public nuisance not fit for human habitation and ordering the title be transferred to the city.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Steven R. and Fawn M. Farr, parties in possession. Based on a motion from the plaintiff, the case was dismissed Nov. 6 without prejudice.
Gundersen Lutheran Health System Inc. v. Cheryl Kay and Greg Olson. Dismissed Nov. 6 with prejudice.
Cascade Capital LLC v. Page Raylene Keune. Judgment in favor of the plaintiff filed Nov. 7 for $9,329.25 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Logan Myott. Judgment filed against the defendant Nov. 6 for $3,656.19 plus interest and court costs.
Small Claims Court
Results
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Alex Frager, Kayla Marie Hogan, Kiana Hutchenson and Timothy Joseph Hogan, all of West Union. Judgment for the plaintiff of $3,250 plus interest and court costs.
Connie J. and Kevin Wayn Gentz, both of Colesburg v. Billy John and Kim Rosalee Miller, both of Waucoma. Judgment filed Nov. 6 granting the plaintiff a writ of replevin giving possession of three haywagons, 25 GP trusses and 324 40-pound hay bales.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., of Waterloo v. Daryl Lee and Sheila Ann McBride, of West Union. Default judgment for the plaintiff filed Nov. 12 of $1,052.59 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC of Des Moines v. Steve Peyton, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Nov. 12 for the plaintiff of $4,769.44 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC of Des Moines v. Ethan Scott Gray, of Oelwein. Default judgment for the plaintiff filed Nov. 12 of $1,403.52 plus interest and court costs.
Jon Robert Lanigan, of Fairbank v. Nascha Mahoney, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff filed Nov. 12 ordering he be placed back in possession of residential property at 320 2nd Ave. NE, Oelwein, with the defendant removed by Nov. 15.
Gary R. Lambert, of Stanley v. Brian Wendell Bass and Emily Parks, both of Oelwein. Judgment adopts agreement reached by parties authorizing the sheriff to remove the defendants from 327 7th Ave. SE, Oelwein, upon the Nov. 25 issuance of a writ or possession.
Cases filed
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc. v. Nicole Marie Pingree and Wade Matthew Yearous, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment filed Nov. 6 for $2,2025.94.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc. v. Rebecca Kay Peterson, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment filed Nov. 6 for $1,616.31.
Second Round Sub, LLC ℅ Gurstel Law Firm PC of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Stacey L.Gaede, of Fayette. Petition filed Nov. 6 for a money judgment of $3,600.89
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Mary Troxell, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 6 for a money judgment of $786.95.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. of Waterloo v. Michael Gruetzmacher, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 6 for a money judgment of $1,248.60.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Glen Alan and Michelle Marie Loucks, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 6 for a money judgment of $626.43.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Preston Jaymes Huinker, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 6 for a money judgment of $1,766.31.
Midland Funding LLC, of Des Moines v. Ronald William Tripp, of Hazleton. Petition filed Nov. 7 for a money judgment of $563.26.
DNF Associates, LLC, of Getzville, New York v. Austin Rae Lucas, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 7 for a money judgment of $1,525.64.
Midland Funding LLC, of Des Moines v. Angela Elizabeth Fritcher, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 11 for a money judgment of $637.70.
Collection Professionals Inc. of Macomb, Illinois v. Kalene M. Ledesma, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 11 for a money judgment of $1,631.05.
Discover Bank v. Janette Koch, of Hawkeye. Petition filed Nov. 12 for a money judgment of $3,319.05.
— Chris Baldus, editor