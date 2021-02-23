CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Edward Alfred Boydston Jr., 39, of La Crosse, Wis., pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession of methamphetamine-first offense, a serious misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on supervised probation for 1 to 2 years and received a jail sentence of 315 days suspended and 50 days imposed with credit for time served. He was also fined $430 plus a 15% surcharge,
Tonya Marie Moritz, 30, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional facility as part of an agreement with prosecution. Judgment was deferred and she was placed on probation for two years.
James Gregory Langreck, 29, of Waucoma, pleaded guilty to sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served.
Jowayne Marquist Phillips, 21, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on supervised probation for 2 to 5 years. He received a suspended 5-year prison sentence and a suspended $1,025 fine plus 15% surcharge. He was ordered to pay $1,704.48 in restitution along with co-defendant Brady John Jarchow. One count of trespass was dismissed. Phillips was a passenger in an vehicle that went "mud riding" in a farm field news Unicorn Road destroying crops, according to court documents. Jarchow, 23, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 as part of an agreement with prosecution to first-offense operating while intoxicated, which is a serious misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was placed on informal probation for 1 to 2 years, and ordered to pay restitution and a $1,250 fine plus surcharge. He was given a 180-day jail sentence, with all but two days in jail suspended; and a suspended $625 fine and surcharge.