SMALL CLAIMS
Decided
Credit Bureau Service Of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Maryann Kaylynn Bockenstedt, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff on Oct. 27 for dental services at the University of Iowa offices amounting to $1,656.96, post-judgment interest and court costs.
Gage & Gage Plumbing & Heating Inc., West Union v. Taylor Mark Vagts and Kaleb Vagts, West Union. Judgment for plaintiff on Oct. 27 for services rendered amounting to $1,425.85 with post-judgment interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Christopher Edwin Goldsmith, Fayette. Judgment for plaintiff filed Oct. 27 for $6,147.96 on a delinquent credit card, post-judgment interest and court costs.
Anthony Lee Harford, Strawberry Point v. Lonnie Vernon Davis Jr., Elkader (pro-se). Following a trial at which Davis Jr. did not appear, the court found him in default and dismissed his counterclaim without prejudice. Order for judgment filed Oct. 27 found the plaintiff, Hartford, was entitled to $1,421, plus prejudgment interest from the date of the note until date of the judgment, plus post-judgment interest on the sum of the principal and prejudgment interest. The court denied Hartford’s request for attorney fees, citing the contract and Iowa law.
Cavalry Spv I, L.L.C., Des Moines v. Christina Rose Hartley, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff in the amount of $4,520.72 for a credit account with CitiBank N.A. and prefiling interest, post-judgment interest and court costs. The court said all parties must abide by a stipulation filed Oct. 16.
Evan Jay Strahm, Elgin v. Jamie DelaHunt, Elgin. Dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 27.
Fayette County Sheriff, West Union v. Layne Isaac Williams, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff filed Oct. 27 for $1,500, post-judgment interest and court costs.
Midland Funding L.L.C., Des Moines v. Jonathan Frederick Vagts, West Union. Judgment for plaintiff for $2,204.69 for a credit account originating with Comenity Bank, post-judgment interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Michelle Marie Loucks, Glen Alan Loucks, both Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff filed on Oct. 27 for $864.15 for medical services provided, post-judgment interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems, L.L.C., Omaha, Neb. v. Keith Andrew Wurtzinger, Brandon. Order for Judgment for plaintiff Oct. 27 for $3,003.58, post-judgment interest and court costs.
New Cases
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo d.b.a. MercyOne Oelwein v. Linda Millhouse, Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 21 seeks $1,971.29, interest, and court costs, based on open accounts for services rendered.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo d.b.a. MercyOne Oelwein v. James Robert Pierce, Cheri Lee Pierce, both Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 22 seeks $755.99, interest, and court costs, based on open accounts for services rendered.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo d.b.a. MercyOne Oelwein v. Tina M. Vandenhul, Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 22 seeks $1,909.37, interest, and court costs, based on open accounts for services rendered.
Lvnv Funding Llc, Plymouth, Minn. v. Calandra R Schumacher, Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 23 seeks $872.00, interest and court costs based on a owing account with originator Credit One Bank, N.A.
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc., New Albany, Ohio v. Angela Kay Laiser, Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 25 seeks $4,337.58, interest and court costs based on a credit account originating with Discover Bank.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Matthew John Edward Conry, Denver. Petition filed Oct. 23 seeks $335.15, interest and court costs based on an account originating with CitiBank N.A.
John F. Moser, Oelwein v. Corrine Lyneigh Stearns, Oelwein, any and all occupants. Petition filed Oct. 26 seeks possession of 517 First Ave. N.W., Oelwein, for non-payment of rent from May through October.
Moser filed a separate petition against Stearns also on Oct. 26 seeking $3,430 for unpaid rent at the same address, interest and court costs.
Bank of America, N.A., Des Moines v. Gwen G Mahloch, Oelwein. Petition filed Oct. 27 seeks $5,877.11 for an account originating with MBNA America Bank N.A./FIA Card Services N.A. which merged under Bank of America as of October 2014, interest and court costs.
PCA Acquisitions V, L.L.C., Plymouth, Minn. v. Ashley Taylor, Oelwein. Petition filed Oct 27 for $4,300.55, interest and court costs based on an account originating with Citibank, N.A.
CIVIL
Decided
Fawcetts Inc., Winthrop v. Frederick Alan Degreif, Wadena. Judgment for plaintiff, Fawcetts Inc., filed Oct. 21 for $10,478.45, interest from Dec. 5, 2018, and costs.
New Cases
Jamie Dawn Wenthe, Clayton County, v. Mark Charles Kuennen, Postville. In a petition filed Oct. 25, plaintiff Wenthe seeks compensation for damages suffered, including medical damages, while a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Kuennen that was involved in a single-vehicle rollover about Oct. 26, 2018. Wenthe’s petition says Kuennen pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated-first offense for the crash. Wenthe also seeks future damages, punitive and exemplary damages, interest and court costs and demands a jury trial.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Des Moines v. Christopher Edwin Goldsmith, Fayette. Petition filed Oct. 27 seeks $10,199.90 for a credit account with Capital One Bank USA N., post-judgment interest and costs.