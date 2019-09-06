CIVIL
Cases filed
City of Oelwein v. Mary Kathleen Voshell (deceased), heirs of Mary K. Voshell, Travis Voshell, Dena Fratzke, parties in possession, Veridian Credit Union, Gopher Tax Investments LLC, USDA Estate Recovery Program. The city filed a petition for title to abandoned property to acquire the residential home at 801 3rd Ave. NE, Oelwein. The petition says the residence is unoccupied, beyond repair and creates an unsafe, unsanitary environment..
City of Oelwein v. Heidi Opal Schoultz, parties in possession, Lederman Bonding Company, Olive Grove Investments Inc. ℅ Sterns Bank. The city filed a petition for title to abandoned property regarding 225 2nd Ave. SE, Oelwein. The petition says the residence is unoccupied, beyond repair and creates an unsafe, unsanitary environment.
American Builders and Contractors Supply Company dba ABC Supply Co, Inc. v. Andrew A. Bilden dba B&B Construction Service. The court ruled in summary judgment for the plaintiff for the principal amount of $185,307.92, which is what ABC Supply Co. says it was owed from the sale of goods, wares and merchandise. In court files, Bilden denied being in debt to the plaintiff.
Karen K. Tieskoetter v. Tiffany and Christopher Kragnes individually and dba CK & TK Properties, LLC, and the city of Fayette. Tieskoetter, who said in this lawsuit that she was attacked and injured by a dog belonging to a tenant of a neighboring home owned by CK &TK Properties, is seeking medical, psychological and other treatment costs as well as damages related to loss of income, pain, suffering, physical disfigurement and other intangible losses. Neither the city nor the landlord took appropriate action despite knowing the dog was a danger, according to the lawsuit.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp v. Donell Jones II, of Las Vegas, Nevada. The plaintiff seeks to collect $6,973, which is the principal and unpaid interest on a loan, as well as the cost of bringing this action.
Connie Kay Rau, of Oelwein v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company. The plaintiff is seeking adequate and full compensation from American Family through the underinsured motorist coverage contained in her policy at the time of an Oct. 6, 2017, crash at 7th Ave SE and Highway 151 in Oelwein. Rau was seriously injured when a Pontiac Vibe ran a red light and struck her 2007 Grand Caravan, the lawsuit says.
Capitol One Bank v. Heather A. Schuler, of Sumner. Judgment vacated and the case dismissed without prejudice.
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
State of Iowa v. Seth Lee Rohrick, 22, of Oelwein. The court revoked the probation of Rohrick regarding a third-degree criminal mischief conviction. He now must serve up to two years in prison with credit for time served.
State of Iowa v. Seth Lee Rohrick, 22, of Oelwein. Rohrick pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief as part of an agreement reached with prosecution. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served, and received a suspended $625 fine.
State of Iowa v. Dustin James Jones, 37, of Arlington. Jones is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. His bond was set at $75,000.
State of Iowa v. Virgil Patrick McGuire, 32, of Cedar Rapids. McGuire is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and third-degree burglary. His bond was set at $10,000.
SMALL CLAIMS
Case results
Don Pingree Estate v. Ruth Jenkins Woodward, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff for $1,360 in unpaid rent plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Travis Manning, of Oelwein. Plaintiff dismissed the action without prejudice.
AgVantage FS, a division of GROWMARK, Inc. v. Patricia A. Getter, of West Union. Plaintiff dismissed the action with prejudice.
Matt Properties v. David and Kristy Ranae Heidt, of Oelwein. The defendants were to be removed from 302 5th St. SE, Oelwein, anytime after noon on Friday, Sept. 6, for non-payment of rent.
Cases filed
Midland Funding v. Henrietta Delarosa, of Clermont. Petition for a money judgment of $775.76.
Donald W. Leahy, of West Union v. James Lee Clausen, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $750.
UMB Bank v. Joshua Lee Quail, of Waucoma. Petition for a money judgment of $2,772.02
Richard Joseph Barry, of Oelwein v. Amanda Renee and Gary D. Hamor, of Oelwein. Berry filed for eviction from 16 5th Ave. SE, Oelwein for non-payment of August rent and a petition for a money judgment of $1,100.
Drunken Driving
Case result
State of Iowa v. Daniel Thomas Joyce, of Clermont. Joyce pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated, receiving one year of unsupervised probation, a $1,250 civil penalty, and to the serious misdemeanor of possession of methamphetamine and received a fine of $315 plus court costs and surcharges and two days in jail. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Case filed
State of Iowa v. Shane Michael Sylvester, of Elkader. Sylvester is charged with operating while under the influence-first offense. He is accused of operating a UTV while intoxicated in the 23800 block of Canoe Road, Elgin.
Traffic
SPEEDING: Robert Arnold Spalla, of Ridgeway; Cheyenne Rayne Martin, of Oelwein; Kari Jo Meyers, of West Union; Chana Roda Hertzel, of Postville; Shana Marie Meyer, of Decorah, Stephen Andrew Bronskill, of Walnut Creek, California; Joseph Edward Evans, of Waukon; Andrew Jozef Paskey, of York, Pennsylvania; Kaden James Anderlik, of Cresco; Benjamin Phillip Davis, of Coralville; Quinton Dion Reinking, of Oelwein; Drake Anthony Bohland, of Monona;Daniel Lee Tryon of Sumner; and Christian Samuel Lee of Sumner.
OTHER: Amanda Marie Donath, of Dubuque, (failure to provide proof of financial liability; Kurt Aldin Yearous of Arlington (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Adam Lee Myers, of Evansdale (registration violation); Marissa Rose Clark, of Oelwein, (failure to use child restraint device); William Lester Raymond, of Center Junction (failure to comply with safety regulations); Nicholas Steven Matelski, of Monona (failure to dim headlights) Nicholas Steven Matelski, of Monona (operating a non-registered vehicle); Joshua Dean Eckhoff, of Independence (failure to comply with safety regulations); Nicole R. Rovang, of West Union (following too close); Billie J. Payne, of Hazleton (failure to maintain or use safety belts)
City of Oelwein citation
City of Oelwein v. Debra Husted of Oelwein. Cited for failing to clean the property of 217 5th Ave. NE.