Civil Court
Court Results
Matrix Financial Services Corporation v. Jamie Adam Hackley, Kari Ann Halverson, Parties In Possession, Stephen F. Robinson, State Of Iowa, Susan Marie Worth, Janice Wurzer, Lloyd Joseph Wurzer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank of Golden Valley, Minn. v. Carol Lee Strawn, 71, of Arlington. Judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff for the amount of $12,096.47, plus court costs and post-judgment interest.
Discover Bank of Golden Valley, Minn. v. Allen Ray Love Jr., 47, of West Union. Judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff for the amount of $9,9994.92, plus court costs and post-judgment interest. Defendant will play monthly payments of $278.
Cases Filed
State of Iowa v. Susan Elizabeth Kuennen Massman, 65, of Elgin. Petition for name change.
Criminal Court
Court Results
State of Iowa v. Augustin Gregory Mormann, 30, of Colesburg. Judgment was deferred on the charge of second degree criminal mischief. The defendant was placed on five years probation, ordered to submit DNA requirement and given a civil penalty of $750. The civil penalty was suspended in lieu of community service. Charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, driving while barred and carrying weapons-knife over eight inches was dismissed by the court.
State of Iowa v. Brent Allen Brown, 32, of Independence. Defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of operating vehicle without owner’s consent and was fined $625, ordered to submit DNA requirement and sentenced to two years in prison. Charge of driving while barred was suspended by the court.
Cases Filed
State of Iowa v. Krystle Lynn Schoultz, 30, of Oelwein. Third degree burglary and third degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 27, of Oelwein. Third degree burglary and third degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Colter James Kirby, 31, of Hawkeye . First degree burglary, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first offense possession of a controlled substance.