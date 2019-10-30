Criminal Court
Felony cases filed
State of Iowa v. Zachary Neal Moser, 29, of Oelwein. Moser is charged with second-degree robbery. He was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant. He is accused of acting in concert with Dion Lee Moore II, 35, of Waterloo, on the morning of Sept. 22 in first threatening the cashier of the Cenex gas station on South Frederick causing him to flee and then in removing items from the store. His bail is set at $25,000 cash only. Moore is charged with second-degree robbery and first-degree arson as well as interference with official acts. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 33, of Anamosa. Kirby is charged with third-degree domestic abuse assault-third offense, a class D felony, as well as public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Kyley James Carpenter, 46, of West Union. Carpenter is charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He is accused of damaging the door and door handle of a locked utility room at a laundry mat on Plum Street in West Union in August in an attempt to steal money, according to the criminal complaint.
State of Iowa v. Sirina Michelle Makepeace, 25, of Independence. Makepeace is charged with operating while under the influence-first offense, child endangerment and introducing marijuana into a detention facility, a class D felony. According to criminal complaints, she was arrested Oct. 25 after a traffic stop on Highway 3 west of E Avenue. There were two minor children in the vehicle. At the Fayette County Jail, staff found a baggie of marijuana in her possession. A breath test also indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.177.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Charles Olliney, 33,of Waucoma. Olliney is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution and possession of a controlled substance-third of subsequent offense. According to criminal complaints, Olliney was arrested Oct. 27 on suspicion of domestic abuse assault and possession of marijuana. When he was searched at the Fayette County Jail, a “one hitter” pipe was found in his underwear and it tested positive for marijuana.