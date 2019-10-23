Criminal Court
Felony case results
State of Iowa v. Kameron Mannen Powell Sikkink, 20, of Decorah. Sikkink entered an Alford plea of guilt to amended charges of second-degree burglary (class C felony) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor). As part of a plea agreement, a count of trafficking in stolen weapons was dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 16. According to criminal complaints, Sikkink was accused of kicking and cutting through a wall of a home between Maynard and Randalia during a New Year’s party on Dec. 31, aiding in the theft of two firearms.
State of Iowa v. Michael Nelson Root, of Castalia. Root pleaded guilty July 22 to second-degree burglary and was sentenced Oct. 14. He received a deferred judgment and was placed on probation for two to five years. A civil penalty of $1,000 was suspended, although he was ordered to pay a $125 law enforcement surcharge.
State of Iowa v. Jason Lee Allen Nuehring, 34, of Fort Dodge. Nuehring pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense (aggravated misdemeanor), and was placed on probation for two years. He received a sentence of 365 days in jail with 335 days suspended with credit for time served, and a suspended fine of $625 plus surcharges and other fees.
State of Iowa v. Jerry Dean Bond Jr, 34, of Maynard. Bond pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm-property damage (aggravated misdemeanor) and was sentenced to one year of probation and received a suspended civil penalty of $625. He also must pay restitution, which was yet to be determined. He was originally charged with going armed with intent (class D felony). According to the criminal complaint, just before midnight on April 26, Bond, who had been drinking, became angry with someone at his home and raised his Springfield XDM 9mm handgun and fired into a wall of his kitchen.
Felony cases filed
State of Iowa v. John Eugene Kaub, 33, of Oelwein. Kaub is charged with domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense (class D felony). A no-contact order has been issued. According to the criminal complaint, On Oct. 5, Kaub assaulted a woman while in a vehicle traveling to their Oelwein home. She said he grabbed her head after slamming the moving vehicle into park and held her between the vehicle seats while taking her cell phone and throwing it out a window. Children witnessed and confirmed the incident, police say. It is the third such charge against Kaub in 12 years.
State of Iowa v. Jesse James Fischer, 47, of Fort Atkinson. Fischer is charged with third-degree burglary (class D felony). According to the criminal complaint, Fischer attempted to enter a house in the 100 block of 1st Avenue North in Oelwein. The homeowners were there at the time. He had banged on windows before beginning to climb through one. Fischer has a history of burglary charges, the complaint says.
State of Iowa v. Randy Gene Johnson, 59, of West Union; State of Iowa v. Brandi Joanne Johnson, 23, of West Union; and State of Iowa v. Kevin Joseph Aponte Sr., 57, of West Union.
Randy Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary (class B felony), fourth-degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor) and third-degree harassment.
Brandi Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary (class B felony) and intimidation with a dangerous weapon (class C felony). Aponte is charged with intimidation with a dangerous (class D felony) and third-degree harassment.
According to criminal complaints, at about 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Randy Johnson, Brandi Johnson and Kevin Aponte, Sr., chased a female to her car while displaying a taser and then turned their attention to her boyfriend. Aponte displayed an activated taser toward his face.
The trio then followed the boyfriend to his residence in the 700 block of Jefferson Street in West Union, where Randy Johnson forced open a door and Brandi Johnson activated the taser at the neck of the boyfriend, who was trying to keep them out, criminal complaints say.
State of Iowa v. Gregory Allen Peck, 32, of Cedar Rapids. Peck is charged with interference with a corrections officer, causing serious injury. According to the criminal complaint, at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, Peck was involved in an altercation at the Fayette County Jail and a correctional officer was injured and required medical attention.
State of Iowa v. Logan Romasanta, 18, of Elgin, Illinois. Romasanta is charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule 2 prescription drugs (class C felony). According to the criminal complaint, authorities were alerted by an Upper Iowa University residential advisor that Romasanta sent out a mass text asking if anyone wanted some Adderall. Fayette Police Chief Benjamin Davis went to Romasanta and found him with a prescription bottle of his own Vyvanse. Romasanta said he was trying to “help other students for finals” and was selling each pill for $10 “as his prescription was 30 pills and that would pay for his prescription,” the complaint says.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 33, of Oelwein. Kirby is charged with domestic abuse assault-third offense (class D felony). According to the criminal complaint, Oelwein Police took a report at 2:12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, regarding an assault. Kirby’s girlfriend later told police that Kirby spit on and threw rocks at her. Officers went to his home at 316 2nd Ave. NE, Oelwein, where an intoxicated Kirby “became aggressive with officers by clenching his fist, yelling and acting in a manner as if he was going to fight officers.” Officers got him to the ground and put him in hand restraints, the complaint said.
— Chris Baldus, managing editor