CIVIL ACTIONS
Petition filed
City of Oelwein v. Bradley Jay Pauling, Oelwein, property owner, and potential interest holders Connie M. Peyton-Pauling, Wendy Lynn Pauling, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare d.b.a. Covenant, State of Iowa, parties in possession, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Petition filed Aug. 25 seeks judgment against the defendants granting the city title to the property, 412 First Ave NE, Oelwein, which it says is abandoned.
Case dropped
Discover Bank care of Rausch Sturm Law Firm, Brookfield, Wis., v. Kristie Ranee Melchert, Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 21.
SMALL CLAIMS
Case decided
Credit Bureau Service of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Roland E. Trimble, Oelwein, and Jessica Trimble. Judgment for plaintiff for school lunch accounts for $1,425.94 with accruing interest at the rate of 2.13% from Aug. 25 and court costs.
Petitions filed
LVNV Funding, Plymouth, Minn., v. Jennifer K. Myers, Waucoma. Petition filed Aug. 20 seeking $1,009.78 plus accruing interest and court costs based on a credit account with originator Credit One Bank, N.A.
Family Dentistry Assoc of Monona, Monona, v. Daniel A. Berger and Kara Colleen Berger, Clermont. Petition Filed Aug. 20 seeking $494.34 plus accruing interest and court costs based on dental services rendered from February and March 2019.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn. v. Jason Paul Niles, Fayette. Petition filed Aug. 24 seeking $732.91 plus court costs based on a credit account with originator Credit One Bank, N.A.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Kole Alber, Oelwein. Petition filed Aug. 25 seeking $1,938.37 plus accruing interest and court costs based on a delinquent credit card (count one) and a delinquent personal loan (count two).
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Tina Suckow, Hawkeye. Petition filed Aug. 25 seeking $1,040.00 accruing interest and court costs based on a delinquent credit card.