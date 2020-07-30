Civil Actions, July 15-22, 2020
Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, Pewaukee, Wisconsin, v. Jason Peterson of Fayette County; Brooke Clark of outside of Fayette County; parties in possession; Iowa Child Support Recovery Unit; Veridian Credit Union; unknown spouse, if any, of Jason Peterson; unknown spouse, if any, of Brooke Clark; defendants. Petition for judgment in rem by mortgage foreclosure, filed July 21.
Viafield, a Cooperative, Charles City v. Ronald L Ward, Fayette. Dismissed without prejudice on July 22.
AgVantage FS, a division of Growmark, Inc., Waverly v. Mark L. Jencks and Melanie A. Jencks of Hawkeye, Scott Jencks and Linda J Jencks of Waucoma, Warren W Jencks and Sandra J Jencks of Hawkeye. Petition for settlement on a farm loan, filed July 17.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Credit Union, North Liberty, v. Tami Jo Buehneman of Keota. Petition for additional damages after disposition of collateral on a retail installment contract, filed July 22.
Small Claims, July 15-22, 2020
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Andrea Lynn Dean, Fayette. Judgment for plaintiff for credit card debt collection filed July 22.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. d.b.a. MercyOne, Waterloo v. Timothy Roger Jones, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 22.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. d.b.a. MercyOne, Waterloo v. Jeffrey D Meyer, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 15.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Mitchell Evan Tafolla, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 15.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Daniel Bernard Frederick Sullivan, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 15.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. d.b.a. MercyOne, Waterloo v. Daniel Bernard Frederick Sullivan, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 15.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Charles E Wengel and Kristen Wengel, Oelwein. Judgement for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 15.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota for Credit One Bank N.A., City of Industry, California, v. Kevin Delamotte, Oelwein. Judgement for plaintiff for credit card debt collection filed July 15.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne, Waterloo, v. Jeffrey D Meyer, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 22.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Benjamin Gerald Mahloch and Gwen G Mahloch, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection filed July 20.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Carolyn Kay Roys, West Union. Judgment for plaintiff for credit account debt collection originating with First National Bank of Omaha on July 15.
Ronald Lynn Winter, Oelwein v. David Berggson, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for eviction for non-payment of rent on July 22.
Veridian Credit Union, Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Kylie Nichole Meaney, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for retail installment debt collection filed July 15.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Des Moines v. Paige Christine Ohl, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for credit account debt collection originating with Citibank N.A./Sears, filed July 15.
Shawn F Kleppe and Stacy M Kleppe, Decorah v. Michal Kossack, Bondurant. Judgment for plaintiff for rent collection for a residence in Fayette filed on July 22.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, West Des Moines v. Kathleen Marie Lloyd, West Union.
Judgment for plaintiff for credit account debt collection originating with Synchrony Bank/Amazon on July 15.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Jeremy James Lawless and Kimberly Kay Lawless, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical debt collection on July 22.
Citibank N.A., Des Moines, v Tanya Ann Tysland, Clermont. Dismissed without prejudice on July 17.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Des Moines v. Terry Irene Condon-Arneson, West Union. Original notice for credit account debt collection originating with Synchrony Bank/Amazon filed on July 21.
Midland Funding LLC v. Carolyn Kay Roys, West Union. Original notice for credit account collection originating with Capital One Bank USA N, filed on July 21.
City of Oelwein v. John Lawrence Ostert, Oelwein, and parties in possession. Judgment for plaintiff for eviction (squatting) filed July 21.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, v. Sharen Louies McMurrin, Stanley. Original notice for credit account debt collection originating with Credit One Bank N.A. filed on July 22.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Des Moines, v. Douglas Dwaine Fagle, Randalia. Original notice for credit account debt collection with Capital One Bank USA filed on July 22.
Mark C Gerdes, Aredale v. Gentz Farms Inc., Connie J Gentz, Colesburg. Original notice for collection of collision damages incurred on July 26, 2018, in Fayette County filed on July 22, 2020.