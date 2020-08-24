TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Jesus Vargas, Postville; David Eli Raber, Strawberry Point; Shane Lee Schultz, Oelwein; Dylan Jacob Smith, Hazleton; Jill Denise Dierks, Maynard; Wyatt Jack Forsyth, Charles City; Dennis Gordon Matson, Arlington; Daniel Kah Ming Lem, Fayette; Tim Alan Recker, Arlington; Korey Allan Snitker, Postville; Abby Marie Martin, Cedar Rapids; Thomas Arthur Wimmer, Westgate; Norma Rosaria Frey, Lisbon; Hameraj Singh, Charles City; Adrianne Brianna Ruroden, Fayette (West Union Police)
OTHER — Sang Uk Cung, Omaha, angling — unlawul means to take fish, fishing and hunting — no license over $10; Theik Mawing Sin, Clive, angling — unlawul means to take fish; Ni Len Dim, Omaha, fishing and hunting — no license over $10, angling — unlawul means to take fish; Robyn Jane Reaves, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Nathaniel Keith Lightfoot Reuscher, Belle Plaine, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Jewel Lyn Martin, New Hampton, following too close; Charles William Evans, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Clayton Allen Bushaw, Westgate, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled;
CIVIL ACTIONS
Case results
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Justin Daniel Kleppe, Sumner. Judgment for plaintiff filed on Aug. 3 for credit account and advances on three counts dating from petition filing on May 11. Count one: Judgment for plaintiff for credit card account at $1,984.45, with interest on the principal at 15.40% yearly from May 11, court costs of $274.15 plus accruing costs. Count two: Judgment for plaintiff for financing a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix at $2,659.39, with interest on the principal at 11.34% yearly from May 11, court costs plus accruing costs. Count three: Judgment for plaintiff for financing a 1998 Volkswagon Beetle at $1.916.75, with interest on the principal at 11.34% yearly from May 11, court costs plus accruing costs.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Jillian Kay Barker, Oelwein. Judgment by confession filed on July 31 for loans at issue on two counts from petition filing dated June 10. Count one: Judgment for plaintiff for $7,393.22, with interest on the principal at 2.18% yearly, from June 10, court costs of $245.40 plus accruing costs. Count two: Judgment for plaintiff for $6,277.29, with interest on the principal at 2.18% yearly from June 10, court costs plus accruing costs. The judgment by confession orders that the plaintiff shall suspend interest until May 15, 2021, the latest date of the first monthly payment, and refers to a payment arrangement.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Matthew John Marks and Emma Marks, both St. Lucas. Judgment for plaintiff filed on Aug. 3 for loan financing a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at $6,758.86, with interest on the principal at 9.19% yearly, from a petition filing dated June 16, for court costs of $263.60 plus accruing costs.
SMALL CLAIMS
Cases filed
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Christopher Edwin Goldsmith, Fayette. Petition filed July 30 seeks a judgment of $6,147.96 plus accruing interest and costs based on a delinquent credit card.
Credit Bureau Service of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Roland E Trimble and Jessica Elaine Trimble, Oelwein. Petition filed July 30 seeks a judgment of $1,425.94 plus accruing interest and costs based on assigned collection amounts.
ABCM Corporation d.b.a. Grandview Care Center, Hampton v. Randall James Routt, Oelwein. Petition filed July 30 seeks a judgment of $65.23 plus accruing interest and court costs for care and services.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. David Matthew Leyh, Westgate. Petition filed July 30 seeks a judgment of $3,531.30 plus accruing interest and court costs based on amounts owing on a delinquent credit card (count one) and a delinquent vehicle loan (count two).
Mark Laverne Franzen, Elgin, v. Cindy Jo Happel, Oelwein. Petition filed Aug. 3 seeks $3,720.79 plus accruing interest and court costs based on moving, fuel, labor, mileage, motel and plane tickets.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn. v. Raymond William Weir, Oelwein. Petition notice filed Aug. 3 seeks a judgment of $1,521.62 plus accruing interest and court costs based on failure to make payments to Credit One Bank, N.A. where the debt originated.
Farmers Win Coop, Charles City, v. Seth Warren Jencks, Waucoma. Petition filed Aug. 3 seeks a judgment for $222.72 plus accruing interest and court costs based on non-payment of products and services.
Case results
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., v. Brent, Waits, Quasqueton. Dismissed without prejudice on July 30.