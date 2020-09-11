CIVIL ACTIONS
Cases decided
Cynthia Renea Holm, West Union, v. Natalie Fitzgerald and Michael Fitzgerald, both Elkader. Dismissed with prejudice on Sept. 2.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va. via Blitt and Gaines PC, Des Moines v. Brandy L Paul, formerly of Fayette, now believed to reside in Hannibal, Mo. Dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 26.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp via Abbott Osborn Jacobs PLC, West Des Moines, V. Eriq Damon Johnson, Chicago or Bellwood, Ill. Judgment for plaintiff filed Aug. 17, on count one, for damages in the amount of $8,937.54; for interest in the amount of $24.50; and court costs.
Greenstate Credit Union f.k.a. University Of Iowa Credit Union, via Blitt and Gaines PC, Des Moines, v. Joshua Lee Quail, Waucoma. Judgment for plaintiff filed Aug. 17 for a credit account for $22,646.41 with accruing interest at the highest legal rate from the date of judgment, and for costs.
Greenstate Credit Union f.k.a. University of Iowa Credit Union via Blitt and Gaines PC, Des Moines, V. Joesph Dietz, Oran or Waverly. Judgment for plaintiff filed Aug. 9 for security interest in a retail installment contract of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, for $10,406.92 with interest at the highest legal rate from and after date of judgment, and for the costs of this action.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, a foreign corporation, V. Joshua Lee Quail, Fayette County. Judgment for plaintiff filed Aug. 10, for a credit account originating with Citibank N.A. $6,931.31, plus interest at the statutory rate from date of judgment and court costs.
Civil petitions filed
Hawkeye Iowa Grain Systems, Inc., Hawkeye, V. Jared Kremer, Kremer Kehe Inc., West Union. Petition filed Aug. 26. Plaintiff seeks a jury trial for judgment against defendants Kremer Kehe Inc. and Jared Kremer “in a fair and reasonable amount as alleged in this petition.” Plaintiff Hawkeye Grain Systems Inc. alleges based on the erroneous advice of its accountant, defendant Jared Kremer, Kremer Kehe Inc., that it did not collect consumer use tax on its purchase of building materials, supplies and equipment used in construction of grain handling systems for the period between 2013 and 2018. In spring 2018, Iowa Department of Revenue audited Hawkeye Iowa Grain Systems business transactions, finding that the business was indeed required to pay consumer use tax on the purchase of these items for grain handling systems for its customers. The audit found the plaintiff owed a total of $157,813.08, among $129,977.03 tax, $12,997.71 penalty and $14,838.34 interest. “Had Plaintiff been properly advised of its obligation to pay the aforementioned tax, Plaintiff would have included in its bid for the construction of grain handling systems for a customer the amount of consumer use tax paid by Plaintiff for the materials, supplies and equipment used in a particular job,” Hawkeye Grain Systems’ petition alleges.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Amanda Marie Steggall, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 1 seeking payments in default on: count one, a loan financing a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, $3,580.54, together with interest and court costs; count two, for a credit account, $3,142.02 with accruing interest and court costs.
Fawcett’s, Inc., Winthrop, via Craig, Wilson and Flickinger, Independence, v. Frederick Alan Degreif, Wadena. Petition filed Aug. 13 seeks compensation for funeral services of $10,478.45, interest at 1% monthly from Dec. 5, 2018 and costs.
Forethought Life Insurance Company v. Veridian Credit Union, parties in possession, Mark Andrew Burgin and spouse if any. Petition filed Aug. 5 seeking judgment in rem against real estate platted as the west half of lots 47 and 48, Block 8, Wings Addition to Oelwein, Fayette County, for $30,489.99, the unpaid principal, plus interest from Aug. 1, 2019, equalling $5.01 a day, costs of the action, and a writ of possession.
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Joseph Bennett, formerly of Oelwein, thought to be now in Independence. Petition filed Aug. 7 seeks judgment for an overdue credit account for $6,991.62, no interest (“interest at 0% per annum”) and costs.
Jerad Lee Stewart, v. Robby Nathaniel McKeeman. Petition filed Aug. 9 seeks a trial by jury for fair compensation for damages caused to the plaintiff, Stewart, as a pedestrian when McKeeman struck him with his vehicle about 7:22 a.m. Aug. 22, 2018, on Second St. SE, Oelwein. Stewart’s petition claims he was in plain view, looked both ways, and was clear to cross the street. Damages sought include medical expense, permanent bodily injury, pain, suffering, emotional distress, wage loss, future medical expenses and future damages. McKeeman disputed several claims in Stewart’s petition in a Sept. 2 answer (paragraphs 10-12, 15, 17), such as a statement that Stewart’s head and body crashed into the windshield, breaking it, but admits his window was broken. McKeeman said at the time his view was obstructed by glare from the sun, dew and dirt on the windshield, according to Stewart’s petition, but McKeeman now denies this “for lack of information.”
SMALL CLAIMS
Cases decided
Credit Bureau Service Of Ia,Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Mark Joseph Wagner and Maria Wagner, both Williamsburg. Judgment for plaintiff filed Sept. 7 for dental services to the defendants or family with past interest, $1,189.93, plus interest accruing at 2.15% yearly from Sept. 8 and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo, v. Nathan Stuart Westendorf, Julie Kay Westendorf, Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 3.
ABCM Corporation, Hampton, d.b.a. Grandview Care Center, Oelwien, v. Randall James Routt, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for services rendered for $65.23 with interest accruing at 2.14% from the Sept. 7 judgment and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, via Messerli and Kramer PA, Plymouth, Minn. v. Raymond William Weir, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff on a credit account with originator Credit One Bank N.A. for $1,521.62 with interest accruing at 2.14% from the Sept. 7 judgment and court costs.
Petitions filed
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque, v. John David Eberhart, Hawkeye. Petition filed Sept. 2 seeks payment on a credit account for $2,597.69, interest and court costs.
Cascade Capital, LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA, Petaluma, Calif. v. Melody Maye Pahl, Daniel William Pahl, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 3 seeking payment due on a contract with the originator for $3,797.24 plus interest and court costs.
Deborah Ann Guyer, Clermont v. Joshua Woodward, Clermont. Petition filed Sept. 3 seeks possession of 120 Mill St. No. 9, Clermont based on nonpayment of rent. At a hearing on Sept. 9, the plaintiff did not appear, and the defendant, Woodward, appeared and advised the court he had vacated the premises and did not intend to move back in. The court will dismiss the case on Dec. 30 to ensure he has not attempted to move back in. Costs will be assessed to Woodward.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, via Abbott Osborn Jacobs PLC, Des Moines v. Christina Rose Hartley, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 4 seeks payment on a credit account with originator Citibank N.A. of $4,520.72 plus accruing interest and court costs.
Bard Materials, Dyersville v. David John Kray, Arlington. Petition filed Sept. 4 seeks payment due on an account of $277.78 plus interest and court costs.