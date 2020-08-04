SMALL CLAIMS
Property Management Services & Design LLC, Maynard v. Shane Martin and Nicole Martin, both Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for rent, fees, items and damages of $4,218.65 plus interest at 2.18% yearly from July 29 and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., Waterloo v. Megan Jean Moeller Bachman, Oelwein and Robert M. Bachman, Garnavillo. Dismissed with prejudice on July 23.
Ronald Lynn Winter, Oelwein v. David Berggson, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for rent of $5,500 with interest at 2.18% from July 29 and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo d.b.a. MercyOne, Oelwein v. Maryann Beck, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical costs of $2,274.76 with interest at 2.18% yearly from July 29 and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo d.b.a. MercyOne, Oelwein v. Sheila Rena Weatherbee and Jamie A Weatherbee, both Aurora. Judgment for plaintiff for medical costs of $683.12 with interest at 2.18% yearly from July 29 and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Theodore A. Phillips and Julie Ann Phillips, both Oelwein. Judgment for medical costs of $718.21 plus interest at 2.18% yearly from July 29 and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Timothy Roger Jones, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for medical costs of $766.36 with interest at 2.18% yearly from July 29 and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Des Moines v. Steve Peyton, Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff on a credit account originating with Citibank N.A./Best Buy, for $2,965.41 with interest at 2.18% from July 29 and court costs.
City of Oelwein v. John Lawrence Ostert, Oelwein, parties in possession. Judgment for plaintiff filed July 29 for eviction of all parties claiming to hold property by permission of the defendant, plus court and writ of possession costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, d.b.a. MercyOne, Oelwein v. John Michael Miller, Oelwein. Petition filed on July 24 for medical costs of $675.53, interest, and court costs.
Agvantage FS, a division of Growmark, Inc., Waverly v. Nicole Evelyn Seago Villa Eberhart, Fayette. Petition filed on July 23 for nonpayment plus finance charges of 24%, amounting to $287.15 plus court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo d.b.a. MercyOne, Oelwein v. Nathan Stuart Westendorf and Julie Kay Westendorf, both Oelwein. Petition filed on July 27 for medical costs of $633.40, interest, and court costs.
DEW Investments, West Union v. Benjamin Murray Wilkerson, Hawkeye. Petition filed on July 27 for possession of an apartment in Hawkeye or for rent owed of $1,045.90.
Gage & Gage Plumbing & Heating Inc., West Union v. Taylor Mark Vagts and Kaleb Vagts, West Union. Petition filed on July 28 for plumbing and HVAC services rendered, of $1,425.85 plus court costs.