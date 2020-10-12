Small Claims
Cases decided
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., v. Jason Paul Niles, Fayette. Judgment for plaintiff for $732.91 on an account originating with Credit One Bank, N.A., interest at 2.14% yearly from Sept. 30 judgment filing and court costs.
Credit Bureau Service of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Connie Ann Keppler and Keith Joseph Keppler, both Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for $695.72 for assigned collection accounts plus interest at 2.14% yearly from Oct. 6 judgment filing and court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, Des Moines, v. Deborah Ann Wills, Arlington. Judgment for plaintiff for $1,760.36 for an account originating with Credit One Bank N.A. with interest at 2.14% yearly from Sept. 30 judgment filing and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque, v. John David Eberhart, Hawkeye. Judgment for plaintiff filed on Sept. 30 for $2,597.69 for a Visa credit account with interest at 2.14% yearly from the Sept. 30 judgment filing and court costs.
Petition filed
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Omaha, Neb. v. Stacey L. Meyer a.k.a. Stacey L. Gaede, Fayette. Petition filed Oct. 5 seeks $1,945.95 for credit card originating with CitiBank and current successor in interest Jefferson Capital Systems LLC plus interest and court costs.