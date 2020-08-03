TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Kevin Allen Krapfl Jr., Manchester (two counts); Lane Mitchell Breitsprecher, Fayette; Brooke Larson, Fairbank; Austin Ray Sullivan, Oelwein; Suzanne Marie Popham, Arlington; Draven Zaynlee Kramer, Strawberry Point; Suzanne Marie Benda, Cedar Falls; Aaron Hale Shaber Twedt, Decorah; Austin Jonathan Clifton, Cedar Rapids; Adam Joseph Schmitt, West Union; Leonard Valentine Knipper, Arlington; Rebecca Lynne Mercer, Decorah (West Union Police); and Brady Lee Rapenske, New Hampton (West Union Police).
OTHER — Kevin Allen Krapfl Jr., Manchester, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to yield to emergency vehicle; Kaben Allen Schmelzer, Arlington, no valid driver’s license; Amber Rae Lauer, West Union, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Kaitlen Marie Leiran, Postville, no wild turkey hunting license or tag; Jamie Rosella Mason, Wichita Falls, Texas, no valid driver’s license; Jeremy Michael Rader, River Falls, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Charles Paul Knight, failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid driver’s license; Dalton Joseph James Rolison, Waucoma, unsafe backing on highway; Jacob Daniel King, Hazleton, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Siang Hmun Thang, Urbandale, angling laws — under minimum length or weight and angling laws — unlawful means to take fish; Ashley Kay Helfter, Nashua, failure to maintain control; Shelbie Caitlin Olson, Rothschild, Wisconsin, use electronic communication device — restricted; Joshua Keith Woodward, Clermont, no valid driver’s license; Allen Robert Tuecke, Monona, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Scott Wesley Timmerman, Strawberry Point, driver while license denied, suspended or canceled.
CIVIL ACTIONS
Maynard Savings Bank, Maynard v. Steve Douglas Estling, Oelwein, and Jamie Marie Fitzgerald Estling, Oelwein (separate addresses). Judgment for plaintiff filed July 23 based on consumer credit transactions in default for $8,825.52 plus 7.5% interest yearly from June 15 and $12,781.46 plus 7% interest yearly from June 15 and court costs. Defendants are ordered to turn over collateral items of a 2000 Ford Expedition, 1996 RV Vision Beachcomber and 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle within 10 days of filing date on penalty of a contempt charge.
Shea Daniel Rea, Decorah v. Leon A Hansmeier, as member-manager of Echo Valley Speedway LLC, West Union, and Trent Bo Woltzen, West Union. Plaintiff dismisses on July 29 divisions 1-3 of his amended petition at law filed Nov. 27, 2019, (1, Rea v. Woltzen, 2 Dram Shop Liability and 3 General Negligence), with each party paying their respective costs.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, a foreign corporation, via Gurstel Law Firm PC, Golden Valley, Minnesota, v. Travis John Scholbrock, Fayette County. Judgment for plaintiff filed July 28 regarding default on a credit card account issued by Capital One Bank USA N.A./Cabela’s, for damages of $10,512.56 (less credits of $1,870.00) plus court costs and accruing interest from July 28.