The Fayette County Dairy Promotion Board is seeking nominations for 2021 royalty. Applications are due April 8, 2021.
The board is seeking candidates for Little Mr. Herdsmen, Little Miss Squirts and Dairy Princesses. The Little Mr. Herdsman and Little Miss Squirt candidates must be between ages 8 and 10 as of March 1, 2021. The Princess candidates must be between ages 16 and 21 and at least a junior in high school.
Contestants must live on a farm in Fayette County where their parents or guardians are currently engaged in the production of milk for sale. An exception can be made if the candidate or their parents or guardians are working on a dairy farm or in a dairy-related occupation, regular part time or full time (at least 10 hours weekly) in the year of the contest. Application forms will be available at the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331 or printable from Facebook at Fayette County Dairy Promotion.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Each year the Dairy Promotion Board also awards several $250 scholarships to college age students. Applications forms are also available at the Fayette County ISU Extension office in Fayette or on the FCDP Facebook page. The deadline for applications will be April 8.
NO BANQUET
Owing to the pandemic, there will not be a Dairy Banquet in 2021; royalty will be crowned at a later date. The organization looks forward to greeting the public at its banquet in 2022.