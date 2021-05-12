The Fayette County Dairy Promotion Board announces six candidates will vie for dairy royalty this year. The two Dairy Princess candidates are Naomi Scott and Harley Baumler. Little Miss Squirt candidates are Chloe Sparrgrove, Charolette Vagts and Sydney Vagts, and Gabe Holthaus is the Little Mr. Herdsman candidate
The 2021 Fayette County Dairy Royalty will be crowned on Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. during an Ice Cream Social held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Bandstand. All are welcome to come and support the dairy industry, meet the new royalty and enjoy some delicious ice cream.
2021 Dairy Princess Candidates
Naomi Scott is the 18-year-old daughter of Mike and Kathleen Scott of Westgate. Her family farms 260 acres and milks 160 Holstein cows selling their milk to Wapsie Valley Creamery. Her school activities include track, volleyball and basketball. She will graduate in May. Scott is active in the Iowa Junior Holstein Association and St. Peters Youth Group. She participates in dairy quiz bowl, dairy judging, has served on the Fayette County Council and helped fundraise for the new wash rack at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Scott works for Scottmore Holsteins. Her hobbies include horseback riding, kayaking and spending time with her nieces and nephews. After high school, Scott plans to attend Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois. She is sponsored by Scott Rawson Transport LLC.
Harley Baumler is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Amy Baumler of Fort Atkinson. Baumler works at the NICC Dairy Facility. They milk 200 head of Jersey and Holstein cows, selling the milk to Dairy Farmers of America. She is a junior at Turkey Valley High School where she is active in track, choir, FFA, speech, and yearbook. She is the vice president of the Turkey Valley FFA Chapter and of the Fayette County Council. Baumler’s hobbies include traveling, showing cattle at the Fayette County Fair and spending time with friends. She has also served as Miss St. Lucas. Baumler is sponsored by South Winn Veterinary Clinic.
2021 Little Miss Squirt Candidates
Chloe Sparrgrove is the 10 year-old daughter of Ryan and Brianne Sparrgrove of West Union. She has two brothers. Sparrgrove helps on her family’s farm where they milk 190 head of Jersey, Holstein, and Brown Swiss cows, selling their milk to Foremost Farms. She is a 4th grader at North Fayette Valley — Valley Elementary in Elgin. Sparrgrove is active in the Growing Greener 4-H Club where she shows dairy cattle, her dog and takes projects in visual arts, photography, painting and sewing. Her hobbies include drawing, writing stories, sewing and playing with her dog, Heidi. Sparrgrove is sponsored by South Winn Veterinary Clinic.
Charolette Vagts is the 9 year-old daughter of Andrew and Stephanie Vagts of West Union. She has three sisters. Vagts helps on her family’s farm where they milk 450 Holstein cows selling their milk to Foremost Farms. She is a 3rd grader at North Fayette Valley — West Union Elementary. Vagts is a Clover Kid 4-H member. Her hobbies include soccer, basketball, softball, swimming, raising chickens and playing with her dog and fair calf. She is sponsored by Luana Savings Bank.
Sydney Vagts is the 8 year-old daughter of Andrew and Stephanie Vagts of West Union. She has three sisters. Vagts helps on her family’s farm where they milk 450 Holstein cows selling their milk to Foremost Farms. She is a 2nd grader at North Fayette Valley — West Union Elementary. Vagts is a Clover Kid 4-H member. Her hobbies include art projects, playing with her cats and dog. She also enjoys showing her calf at the fair. She is sponsored by Postville Veterinary Clinic.
2021 Little Mr. Herdsman Candidate
Gabe Holthaus is the 9 year-old son of Ryan and Molly J. Holthaus of West Union. He has one sister and one brother. Holthaus helps on his grandparent’s farm where they milk 650 Holstein cows, selling their milk to AMPI. He is a 3rd grader at North Fayette Valley — West Union Elementary. Holthaus is a member of the Dover Clovers 4-H club where he shows bucket bottle calves and broiler chickens. His hobbies include basketball, football, baseball, showing dairy heifers, raising chickens and building with Legos. He is sponsored by Unionland Feed & Food Market, West Union.