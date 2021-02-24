Nov. 10
Leiloni R. Albert Estate, Jay L. Usher, executor, Roger Calvert executor, convey to Meyer Tura K Trustee convey to Meyer Tura Kay Family Trust convey to Tura Kay Meyer Family Trust, 16 91 9 NE SW Parcel In. Book 2020/Page 3500
Nov. 12
Dale Reicks, manager, and Reicks View Family Farms LLC convey to Eastwood LLC, 29 94 9 NE SE Parcel A In. Book 2020/Page 3506.
Michael C. Downey, manager, and M D Properties LLC convey to JDM Management LLC Westgate Orig Town Block 1 Lot 16, 23 92 10 Nw NW Parcels In , Westgate Orig Town Block 1 Lot 13, Westgate Orig Town Block 1 Lot 14, Westgate Orig Town Block 1 Lot 15 Westgate Orig Town Block 1 Lot 17. Book 2020/Page 3507.
Bessie E. Smith Estate, Herbert J. Smith, executor, convey to Glen E. Smith, Oelwein Land Co. 1st Add Block 8 Lot 3, Oel Oelwein Land Co 1st Add Block 8 Lot 4 N10’. Book 2020/Page 3508.
Bessie E Smith Estate and Herbert J Smith, executor, convey to Glen E. Smith, Fayette S H Robertsons Add Block 4 Lot 4 S53’, Fayette River Add Block 7 Lot 5 W45’ Of S53’ Of N82’. Book 2020/Page 3509.
Bessie E. Smith Estate Fayette and Herbert J. Smith, executor, convey to Deborah S. Smith, Fayette Westfield, Add Block 3 Lot 1 Fayette Westfield Add Block 3 Lot 2, Fayette Westfield Add Block 3, Pt former Stage Road and Alley. Book 2020/Page 3510.
Bessie E. Smith Estate Herbert J. Smith, executor, Jerry R. Owen, attorney in fact, convey to Eloise E. and Kevin R. Lehs, Wu Union Add Block 3 Lot 5 S1/2, Wu Union Add Block 3 Lot 5 W1/2 N1/2. Book 2020/Page 3511
Smith Jean R. Smith Estate and Dana A. Smith, executor convey to Nicholas L. Wenner, Oel Fairacres Add Lot 43. Book 2020/Page 3513.
Randy, Joyce, Thomas and Kelli Knickerbocker convey to Kelli and Thomas Knickerbocker, 34 92 7 Parcel Block In E1/2. Book 2020/Page 3528.
Randy, Joyce, Thomas and Kelli Knickerbocker convey to Randy and Joyce Knickerbocker, 26 92 7 SW Sw Parcel D In. Book 2020/Page 3529.
Randy, Joyce, Thomas and Kelli Knickerbocker convey to R & T Knickerbocker LLC, 35 92 7 NW W1/2, 35 92 7 SW Pt W1/2, 34 92 7 Pt E1/2, 26 92 7 SW Sw Ex Parcel D 26 92 7 NW Pt W1/2, 27 92 7 SW Parcel F In W1/2. Book 2020/Page 3530
Scott Tara Oel Holroyds convey to Lloyd W. Scott, Add No 2 Block 1 Lot 10. Book 2020/Page 3531.