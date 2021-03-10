Nov. 17
Cody Lynn Williams convey to Amanda Kay Williams (Johnson), 17 94 8 SE SW NE Parcel In. Book 2020/Page 3569
Amanda K. Johnson convey to Benjamen S. and Shyann K. Watson, 17 94 8 SE SW NE Parcel In. Book 2020/Page 3571
Wilma Larrabee, Faye M. Neal, Robert Neal, Dale W. McBride, Carol L. McBride, Mary Stoneberg, Mary E. Stoneberg, George K. Stoneberg, Daryl L. McBride and Shelia McBride convey to Daryl Lee Mcbride, Fulfills B 258 P 95-96, 26 93 9 Ne W2A of E1/2, 93 9 NE W1/2 Ex Parcel In NW NE, 26 93 9 Nw E18A. Book 2020/Page 3575
Brad A. and Christina M Staton convey to Vance L. and Deborah Fousek, Fulfills B 2015 P 1689, 21 91 9 NW SW PT N1/2. Book 2020/Page 3576
Paul D. and Mary A. Foxwell convey to Paul and Mary Foxwell Family Trust, 2 93 7 NW NW E1/2, 2 93 7 SW NW PT E615.2’ of E1/2, 35 94 7 SW PT, and Elgin 2nd addition Block 9 Lot 3 and PT Vac diagonal st. Book 2020/Page 3585
Stephanie Wagner convey to Ryan Wagner, 16 94 8 SE NW NW Parcel In. Book 2020/Page 3587
Lloyd W. and Charlott Scott convey to Charlotte and Lloyd W. Scott, Oelwein Holroyds Addition No. 2 Block 1 Lot 10. Book 2020/Page 3588
Linda C. Monroe, Linda C. Bright and Robert Lewis Monroe convey to Angie and Daniel M. Funk, Westgate Westgates Addition Block 2 Lot 15 E1/2. Book 2020/Page 3590.
Nov. 18
David C. and Victoria R. Warthan convey to Ronald G Gauquie, Sharon A Gauquie, Oelwein Land Co. 1st Addition Block 15 Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and Parcel Adj. Book 2020/Page 3592