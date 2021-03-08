Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nov. 12, 2020

Paul D. and Mary A Foxwell convey to Paul and Mary Foxwell Family Trust, 93 7 NW NW E1/2, 93 7 SW NW PT E615.2’ of E1/2, 35 94 7 SW PT, Elgin 2nd Addition Block 9 Lot 3 and PT vac diagonal street adj. Book 2020/Page 352

Nov. 13

Tanya L. Rohwer Tanya convey to Allison K. Ney, West Union Uprights Addition Block 2 Lot 12 PT and Block 2 Lot 13 Pt. Book 2020/Page 3541

Shirley Jane Saur Estate, executor W. Wayne Saur convey to Daryn and Amy Lickiss, Oelwein Saur & Johnson Addition Lot 1. Book 2020/Page 3543

Nov. 16

Thomas and Jeri L. Brown convey to Jeri L. and Thomas Brown, Randalia Orig Town Block 10 Lot 17. Book 2020/Page 3552

Jeri and Thomas Brown convey to Thomas and Jeri Brown, 18 93 9 Sw S Frl1/2 Of Frl1/4. Book 2020/Page 3555

Joseph V. Mendez Estate, executors James F. and Thomas J. Mendez convey to James F. Mendez, Oelwein Smith Bros 3rd Add Block 1 Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 18, 19, 20, 21 S1/2 and PT vac alley. Book 2020/Page 3556

Dorothy A. Kiel and Robert E. Reinhardt convey to Jonathan Steinbron, Oelwein Paigns 4th Add Block 2 Lot 1. Book 2020/Page 3557

Christopher and Janice Gordon, Dena M. Tehel, Andrea and Adam Kruger convey to Lyle L. and Julie A. Gordon, 13 92 10 SE PCE 330’ X 396.40’ in W1/2. Book 2020/Page 3558

City of Oelwein City convey to Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation, 21 91 9 SE NW Parcel AF IN. Book 2020/Page 3563

Francis T. Stammeyer convey to Dori D. Larson, Oelwein Armstrongs Addition Block 8 Lots 10-12. Book 2020/Page 3564

