Forethought Life Insurance Company v. Mark Andrew Burgin and spouse, parties in possession, and Veridian Credit Union. Dismissed without prejudice.
Idaho Housing And Finance Association v. Keisha Nicole Montgomery, Manuel Rubin Ramirez and unknown spouse, parties in possession, Fayette County Attorney, and the Iowa Attorney General. Foreclosure petition for 105 N. Oak St., West Union, filed Sept. 24.
Estate of Dustyn Lee Henry as well as Randy Lee and Bostyn Henry and B. H. v. state of Iowa A trial in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Dustyn Henry is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 16, at the Fayette County Courthouse. The suit alleges negilgence on behalf of the state in the suicide of Dustyn Henry while he was a court-ordered resident of the Waterloo Residential Facility.
Baumler Implements, Inc. v. Mark Leo, Scott W., and Warren Wayne Jencks. Petition alleging breach of contract in regard to a tractor lease was filed Sept. 29