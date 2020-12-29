Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Impacts Will Being Late Tuesday and Continue into Wednesday Morning... . A strong winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area beginning in the afternoon Tuesday. Several hours of heavy snow of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 in the late afternoon and evening. The snow will end from west to east by Wednesday morning to allow clean up to begin. If you have travel planned Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially if south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Snow is expected to begin during the afternoon and become heavy by the evening commute in most areas. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&