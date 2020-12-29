TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Brad Mathew Tostenson, of Spring Grove, Minnesota; Amy Jo Baker, of Hawkeye; Joshua Michael Boleyn, of Elgin; Troy Franklin Bishop, of West Union; Emma Elizabeth Michels, of Maynard; Deann Jean Loeb, of Jesup; Kimberli Jean Giesbrecht, of Hazleton; Yuriy Romaniv, of St Augustine, Florida; Kimberly Lynne Moore, of Sumner; Leslie Blaine Fox, of Oelwein; Abby Marie Meyer, of Sumner; Laura Dianne Adkins, of Iroquois, South Dakota; Lori Ann Marlatt, of Elgin; and Nathaniel Michael Darling, of Ossian
OTHER — Kyle Robert Hundorf, of Fort Dodge (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Brandon Lee Keehner, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Jordan Johnson Gallmeyer, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability and violating one-way traffic designation); Drake James Thompson, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts and failure to maintain control); Larry Raymond Wood, of Sumner (increasing loading capacity -reregistration and maximum gross weight violation); and Austin Jacob Schroeder, of Muscatine (dark window or windshield).
CRIMINAL
Case results
Jason Scott Reynolds, 50, of Davenport was transported by authorities from Carrol County, Illinois, to the Fayette County Jail on Dec. 22. A warrant for his arrest had been issued Oct. 19 by the Fayette County District Court for failure to appear on the charge of sex offender registry. His bail is set at $10,000 cash only. He was a resident of West Union when charged in July with providing false information to the Sexual Offender Registry.
James Douglas Hill, 23, of West Union, pleaded guilty on Dec. 21 to third-degree sexual abuse as part of an agreement with prosecution. He received a deferred judgment and was placed on probation for two to five years followed by a special sentence of parole for 10 years. He was also ordered to pay civil penalties and court costs, as well as $1,005.75 in victim restitution to the Crime Victim Compensation Program. He must pay a Sex Offender Registry Civil Penalty of $260, submit a DNA sample for DNA profiling, and register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment.
Michael Leo Butikofer, of Clermont, complied with the terms of an agreement for deferred prosecution made on June 8, 2020, on the charge of first-offense possession of cannabidiol, according to court documents and the case is dismissed.
Tyler Joseph Moore, 22, Elgin, has pleaded guilty to multiple charged and on Dec. 21 the court placed him on probation for two to five years. He received suspended sentences of to five years in prison for eluding a law enforcement vehicle, two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine; one year of incarceration for possession of marijuana, and 180 days in jail for operating while intoxicated. The sentences would be served concurrently. He also received multiple fines, some suspended others imposed.
Justin Kyle Greene, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty on Dec. 21 to child stealing, a Class C felony, as an habitual felon. Because of a plea agreement with prosecution he received a suspended sentence of up to 15 years in prison with credit for time served and was placed on supervised probation for two years. Conditions include he must reside at the Waterloo Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits have been achieved.
Filings
Jacob Hunter Proehl, 23, of Oelwein, is scheduled for trial beginning at 9 a.m. March 3, on the Class D felony of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, bodily injury.
Dalton James Bunn, 22 of Maynard, is charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft, Class D felonies, as well as manufacture, delivery, possession of methamphetamine, a Class B felony. He has received a court-appointed attorney and his bail was set at $10,000 cash or corporate surety.
Sarah Jayne Moore, 31, of Oelwein, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, she hit her caretaker with a hammer on the evening of Dec. 13. She was upset the care taker would not leave her apartment, but the caretaker was not allowed to leave because Moore needs 18 hours of care a day. Moore told the caretaker she was going to hit her with the hammer and then struck her in the shoulder blade. The caretaker was sitting in a chair and kicked Moore to get her away. The court appointed an attorney to defend Moore. Her bail was set at $10,000 cash only and she was released from county custody on Dec. 16 to QCI to manage her. Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Brandi Jean Burnett, 42, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with second-degree theft and the court has issued a summons for her to appear at a hearing at the Oelwein Police Department on Jan. 5.
Drake James, Thompson, 18, of West Union, is charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony. The court issued a summons for him to appear at a hearing on Jan. 6 at the county courthouse. The charge stems from crash on Nov. 17, near the intersection of V avenue and 220th Street in Hawkeye. He was the driver and a passenger was airlifted to a hospital.