Traffic
SPEEDING — Ryan Daniel Zitelman, of Strawberry Point; Cody Martin Bergan of Cresco; Corey Michael Streif, of Clermont; Ricardo Camacho III, of Postville; Baily Jonell Fredericksen, of Arlington; Jedidiah Jerome Moris, of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.; Jaylon Carmece Evans, of Birmingham, Ala.; Debra Leanne Tucker, of Cedar Rapids; Madeline Rose Fettkether, of Aurora; Phyllis J Decker, of Aurora; David Schmitt, of Elgin; Irvin William Tieskotter Jr, of Decorah; John Henry Yoder, of Lamont; Ryan John Gunningham, of Oelwein; Roy Jere Murphy, of Volga; Karen Kay Meyers, of Strawberry Point; Larry Bowles Carter Jr, of Elon, N.C.; Meadow Dorothy Lynn, of Independence; Robert Joseph Hawkins, of Kingsport, Tenn.
OTHER — Michel John Evans, of Oelwein (texting/using mobile phone while operating); Kirsten Huinker, of Fort Atkinson (trespass 1st offense); Sabrina Havenstrite, of Elgin (operating non-registered vehicle); Jaide Donald Schultz, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Jaide Donald Schultz, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Dallas Gene Buhr, of Eagle Grove (unsafe passing); Misty Rose Wurzer, of West Union (failure to maintain control); James Alfred Cornwell, of Arlington (no valid drivers license); William Walter Kobelt, of Hawkeye (fraudulent use of registration); Anthony James Cahoy, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Keith Evan Fox, of Randalia (violation of conditions of restricted license); Francis A Livingood, of Postville (following too close); Jonathan Michael Briggs, of Fayette (operation without registration); Jordan Leigh Steinlage, of Hawkeye (failure to obey traffic control device).
Drunken driving
Andrew Lee Heth, 34, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced Dec. 9 to one year of supervised probation with two days in jail and 58 days suspended. He must pay a $1,250 fine plus surcharge and court costs, attend a course for drinking drivers, and must comply with recommendations from a substance abuse evaluation.
Austin James Onken, 21, of West Union, pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to operating while intoxicated and received a deferred judgment on Dec. 13. He was placed on one year of informal probation and received a suspended civil penalty of $1,250.
Trisha Ann Hanks, 34, of Independence, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to first-offense operating while intoxicated as part of a agreement with prosecution.
Troy Eugene Parker, 44, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated as part of an agreement with prosecution and received a deferred judgement on Dec. 7. He was placed on one year of informal probation with a suspended $1,250 civil penalty.
Albert Lawrence Cline, 35, of West Union, is charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.
Augustin Gregory Mormann, 31, of Colesburg, is charged with third-offense operating, a Class D felony, while intoxicated and driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Ethan Robert Ramsey, of Harrisburg, S.D., pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated and was sentenced Dec. 9 to one year of supervised probation with two days in jail and 58 days suspended. He must pay a $1,250 fine plus surcharge, which will be halved if he presents the clerk of court with a temporary restricted license and certification of an ignition interlock device if required by the Department of Transportation. He also must comply with recommendations of a substance abuse evaluation and attend a court for drinking drivers.
Penny Ann Hanson, 53 of Elgin, is charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.
Travis David Bennett, 32, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Zachary Ryan Bass, 23, of Fort Dodge, is charged with third-offense operating while intoxicated (Class D felony), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury (aggravated misdemeanors). He is accused of injuring a jail and an officer on Nov. 8. According to court documents, Bass refused to enter a cell and began to shove and fight both. The West Union officer's right elbow and right knee were injured after wrestling with Bass to control him. The jailer had pain in his spine afterward. Bass was originally arrested after 9:30 p.m. that night after a hit-and-run accident that left a minivan as the pickup he was allegedly driving in West Union damaged.
Russell Keith Kocher, 51, of Hawkeye, is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor.
David John Olson, 72, of Fayette, pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement with prosecution.
Patricia Lynn Handke, 60, of West Union, is charged with first-offense operating while under the influence
Jessica Rae Lozenski, of Minneapolis, is charged with first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of marijuana.
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Jason Lee Allen Nuehring, 35, of Oelwein, was found guilty in a jury trial of possession of methamphetamine, third offense as an habitual offender. He was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years.
Jeremiah James Bennett, 40, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of methamphetamine rather than the original possession of contraband in a correctional institution. As part of the plea deal, he was placed on one year of probation and received two days in the Fayette County Jail with 28 days suspended, with credit for time served. He also must pay a $315 fine plus surcharge, and must comply with the recommendations of a substance abuse evaluation.
James Douglas Hill, 23, of West Union, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. The written plea says the state will recommend Hill receive a deferred judgement and two to five years of formal probation, during which he will pay a $1,370 civil penalty, victim restituion, supervision fee, court costs and attorney fees. He also must complete sex offender treatment and follow the recommendations made in a mental health evaluation. Further proceedings are scheduled for Jan. 4.
Tommy Eugene Phillips, 70, of Waucoma, pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child and was sentenced Dec. 9 to up to five years in prison. He received a suspended $750 fine plus surcharge and was ordered to pay $130.50 in court costs. He must register as a sex offender and pay a civil penalty of $260. After his prison term, he will be under supervision as if on parole for a term of 10 years. A no contact order is in place to protect his victim.