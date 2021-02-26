TRAFFIC
SPEEDING -- David John Lenz, of Oelwein; ; Jesus Hugo Camacho Nunez, of Postville; Derek Justin Kaufman, of Fairbank; Marlena Sandahl Ayling, of Winthrop; Jeremy J Cruzguzman, of Strawberry Point; Autumn Raelynn Smith, of Tripoli; Wyatt Michael Streif, of West Union; Hunter Alan Brooks, of Joliet, Illinois; Douglas Donald Alf, of Princeton Wisconsin; Ethan Nicholas Koehn, of Monona; Brandon Tyler Bell, of Palm Coast, Florida; Cynthia Marie Bappe, of Decorah; Natalie Kristine Rudrud, of Oak Grove, Minnesota; Martin Henry Rawson, of Lamont; and Janelle Lara Whittle, of Hawkeye.
OTHER -- Masten James Ball, of Fredericksburg (trespass 1st offense); Blaine Willis Everman, of Elgin (failure to maintain control); Lilly Ann Mcintyre, of Eldorado (failure to yield half of roadway, failure to provide proof of financial liability); June Lynn Fretheim, of Calmar (dark window or windshield); Matthew Lloyd Hurlbut, of Elgin (no valid driver’s license); Janelle Westcott, of West Union (no valid driver’s license); Anthony Steven Lloyd Peter, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Jill Carol Miller, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Jesus Hugo Camacho Nunez, of Postville (no valid driver’s license); Mark Leroy Lawson, of Janesville (operation by unqualified driver); Stephanie Lynn Henry, of Hazleton (failure to use child restraint device); Donald Victor Pavlovec, of Fredericksburg (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Collin Steven Bacon, of Monona (following too close); Carlee Kay Miller, of Waterloo (operation without registration card or plate); Joseph Reuben Elsinger, of Strawberry Point (failure to yield half, of roadway); Jared Kenneth Kent, of Wadena (dark window or windshield); Michael Dean Jager, of Ryan (following too close); Edward Michael Kayser, of Manchester (failure to maintain or use safety belts ); Stephen Charles Carter, of Waverly (operating non-registered vehicle); and Jacob Robert Schluetter, of New Hampton (failure to maintain or use safety belts).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Alexander Michael Joseph Carlson, 25, of Postville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on two years of supervised probation and given a suspended sentence of up to five year in prison and a suspended $855. fine plus 15% surcharge.
Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-first offense as part of an agreement with prosecution and was placed on one to two years of probation. A 60-day jail sentence and $315 plus 15% surcharge was suspended.
Justin Troy Yoerger, 31, of West Union, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with intent to cause serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. A prison sentence of up to two years, with credit for time served, and an $855 fine plus 15% surcharge were suspended. He was ordered to pay $1,637.46 in restitution.
Luke Brett Lembke, 32, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to sponsoring a gathering where controlled substances were used, a Class D felony, as part of an agreement with prosecution, and was placed on supervised probation for between one and five years. A prison sentence of up to five years was suspended.