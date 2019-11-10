Felony case results
State, of Iowa v. Tara Ann Bohr, 38, of Ossian. Bohr pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to lesser charges of aggravated misdemeanor possession of contraband in a correctional facility and unlawful possession of a prescription drug and received to years of probation on a suspended sentence of three years in prison, $940 in fines plus surcharges.
Felony cases filed
State, of Iowa v. Ryan William Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein. Two additional forgery complaints filed Nov. 6.
State, of Iowa v. Christopher Lawrence Brown, 22, of Fayette. Charged Nov. 1 with a controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp.
State, of Iowa v. Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, 32, of Fayette. Charged with operating while under the influence-first offense, three counts of child endangerment and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.