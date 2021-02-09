TRAFFIC
SPEEDING -- Arlene E. Toler, of Louisville, Kentucky; Cole Gaven Cannon, of Waterloo; Carissa Marie Hanley, of Elgin; Hannah Lorraine Sandhagen, of Oelwein; Danny e. Miller, of Oelwein; Sarah Jane Stevens, or Waukon; Frank Arthur Miller, of Lansing; Jason Robert Ritter, of Westgate; Noah Charles Rodas Timmerman, of Lamont;
OTHER Dalton James Vick, of Sumner, use of electronic communication device-school permit; Amanda Sue Morris, of Fairbank, fail to yield upon entering a through-highway; Hannah Lorraine Sandhagen, of Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate; Reuben Louis Hageman, of Calmar, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jarue Surprise, of Fargo, North Dakota, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection; Kyle Alan Kregel, of Wadena, no valid drivers license;
DRUNKEN DRIVING
Case filed
William Joseph Loomis, 58, of Hawkeye, is charged with operating while under the influence - first offense.
Case result
Russell Keith Kocher, 51, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty to second-offense operating while intoxicated and was placed on probation for two years on a suspended jail sentence of 173 days and seven days imposed with credit for time served. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,875 plus surcharge and court costs, have a substance abuse evaluation and comply with recommendations, and to attend a course for drinking drivers.
CIVIL
Cases filed
Gary R. and Pamela Shawver filed a petition against Martin Gardner Architecture alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, professional negligence/malpractice and general negligence.
Greenstate Credit Union fka University of Iowa Credit Union v. Jacklyn Hunt. Petition filed seeking monetary judgment of 8,008.81.
Westfield Insurance Company a/s/o GJL Real Estate LLC v. Altenburg Construction Inc. Petition filed seeking damages for alleged breach of contract and negligence.
Quality Plus Manufacturing, Inc. dba My Yield, of Oelwein v. American AG Wholesale, LLC and Jonathan Catellaw, of Tennessee. Petition filed seeking damages for alleged breach of contract, promissory estoppel, and unjust enrichment.
Case results
Kirk T. and Mary Catherine Lynch v. Growmark, Inc. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice.
SMALL CLAIMS
Cases filed
Mercy Hospital Inc. of Waterloo v. Joseph Michael Levendusky, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment filed Jan. 13 for $780.40 plus inerest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sister Inc. of Waterloo v. Kayleigh Jan Harger, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment was filed Jan. 13 for $1,333.82 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. dba MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center v. Cynthia Marie Bamford. A petition for a monetary judgment was filed Jan. 13 for $942.36 plus interest and court costs.
Case results
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc. of New Albany, Ohio v. Jonathan Frederick Vagts, of West Union. Default judgment for the plaintiffs for $4,698.88 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Mark Timothy Moyle of Wadena. Default judgment for the plaintiff for $3,250.44 plus interest and court costs.
DEW Investments v. Jennifer Lynn Engler, of Hawkeye. Default judgment for plaintiffs for $1,431.99 plus interest and court costs.
CRIMINAL
Felony cases
Alexander Michal Joseph Carlson, 25, of Postville, pleaded guilty to the simple misdemeanor of trespass as part of a negotiated deal with prosecution that dismissed a felony third-degree burglary charge. He was fined $200 plus a surcharge and ordered to pay $560.18 in victim restitution.
Kenneth Eugene Gerleman, 18, of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabidiol-first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and guilty to the serious misdemeanor of possession of marijuana-first offense as part of a negotiated plea. He received deferred judgments, and on each count was placed on supervised probation for one year, and was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430 plus court costs, surcharges and fees.
Cameron John Wilson, 25, of Oelwein is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 2nd offense.