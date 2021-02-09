TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Cory Ray Mullins, of West Des Moines; Peyton R. Orendorff; Hunter R. Wagner, of Oelwein; Josie Mae Shannon, of Oelwein; David Lee Turner, of Fairbank; Connor William McCann, of Charles City; Taylor Grayce Rundle, of Central City; Daniel Joseph Steinlage, of Lawler; Roger Wayne Egeland, of Ossian; Orson Lillis Bauder, of Muscatine; Darcy Ann Voshell, of West Union; Joshua Ryan Hamzehee, of Cedar Falls; Andrew Laverne Norton, of Plainfield; Andre Zhen Wei Cheong, of Fayette; Stephanie Renee Geltz, of Cedar Falls; Arlene E. Toler, of Louisville, Kentucky; Cole Gaven Cannon, of Waterloo; Carissa Marie Hanley, of Elgin; Hannah Lorraine Sandhagen, of Oelwein; Danny E. Miller, of Oelwein; Sarah Jane Stevens, or Waukon; Frank Arthur Miller, of Lansing; Jason Robert Ritter, of Westgate; Noah Charles Rodas Timmerman, of Lamont.
OTHER — Matt Donald Grovier, of Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Krystal Jean Perez, of Fayette, failuyre to provide proof of financial liability; Kieth Kenneth Rasmussen, of Waterloo, no valid driver's license; Brent D. Thompson, of Scales Mound, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations and failure to maintain registration plate; Shawn Aaron Louis Rocha, of Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Blaine Willis Everman, of Elgin, failure to maintain control; Michael Jay Lamb, of Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations; Randy Edward Swatek, of Ridgeway, maximum group axle weight violation and maximum gross weight violation; Easton Allen Halverson, of Elgin, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Francis John Cunningham, of Oelwein, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Alexis Arin Hilgerson, of Fayette, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dalton James Vick, of Sumner, use of electronic communication device-school permit; Amanda Sue Morris, of Fairbank, fail to yield upon entering a through-highway; Hannah Lorraine Sandhagen, of Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate; Reuben Louis Hageman, of Calmar, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jarue Surprise, of Fargo, North Dakota, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection; and Kyle Alan Kregel, of Wadena, no valid drivers license.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
Case filed
William Joseph Loomis, 58, of Hawkeye, is charged with operating while under the influence - first offense.
Case results
Albert Lawrence Cline, 35, of West Union, pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on probation for one to two years on a suspended 180-day jail sentence, with two days imposed. He was ordered to pay $1,250 plus a surcharge and court costs
Russell Keith Kocher, 51, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty to second-offense operating while intoxicated and was placed on probation for two years on a suspended jail sentence of 173 days and seven days imposed with credit for time served. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,875 plus surcharge and court costs, have a substance abuse evaluation and comply with recommendations, and to attend a course for drinking drivers.
CIVIL
Cases filed
Betty Ann Monroe, 47, of Westgate, is changed with first-offense operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.
Jeremy James Derifield, 45, of Waterloo, is charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Gary R. and Pamela Shawver filed a petition against Martin Gardner Architecture alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, professional negligence/malpractice and general negligence.
Greenstate Credit Union fka University of Iowa Credit Union v. Jacklyn Hunt. Petition filed seeking monetary judgment of 8,008.81.
Westfield Insurance Company a/s/o GJL Real Estate LLC v. Altenburg Construction Inc. Petition filed seeking damages for alleged breach of contract and negligence.
Quality Plus Manufacturing, Inc. dba My Yield, of Oelwein v. American AG Wholesale, LLC and Jonathan Catellaw, of Tennessee. Petition filed seeking damages for alleged breach of contract, promissory estoppel, and unjust enrichment.
Case results
Kirk T. and Mary Catherine Lynch v. Growmark, Inc. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice.
SMALL CLAIMS
Cases filed
Mercy Hospital Inc. of Waterloo v. Joseph Michael Levendusky, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment filed Jan. 13 for $780.40 plus inerest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sister Inc. of Waterloo v. Kayleigh Jan Harger, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment was filed Jan. 13 for $1,333.82 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. dba MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center v. Cynthia Marie Bamford. A petition for a monetary judgment was filed Jan. 13 for $942.36 plus interest and court costs.
Case results
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc. of New Albany, Ohio v. Jonathan Frederick Vagts, of West Union. Default judgment for the plaintiffs for $4,698.88 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Mark Timothy Moyle of Wadena. Default judgment for the plaintiff for $3,250.44 plus interest and court costs.
DEW Investments v. Jennifer Lynn Engler, of Hawkeye. Default judgment for plaintiffs for $1,431.99 plus interest and court costs.
CRIMINAL
Felony cases filed
Cameron John Wilson, 25, of Oelwein is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 2nd offense.
A bench warrant was issued Jan. 20 for Satasha Marie Schuman, 29, of Waucoma, on two counts of forgery, a Class D felony.
Felony case results
Lindsay Marie Schmidt, 29, of Westgate, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and forgery, both aggravated misdemeanors as part of an agreement with prosecution. She was originally charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. She was placed on informal probation for two years on a two suspended prison terms of up to two years and two suspended fines of $625 plus surcharges.
Kenneth John Becker, Jr., 43, Fayette, pleaded guilty to one county of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. He was placed on informal probation for one year on a suspended sentence of 58 days in jail, with two days imposed. He also was ordered to pay a $430 fine plus surcharge. In the original criminal complaint, the Fayette Police accused Becker of multiple counts of Class D felony of assault on a peace officer.
Five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and one county of public intoxication were dismissed.
Alexander Michal Joseph Carlson, 25, of Postville, pleaded guilty to the simple misdemeanor of trespass as part of a negotiated deal with prosecution that dismissed a felony third-degree burglary charge. He was fined $200 plus a surcharge and ordered to pay $560.18 in victim restitution.
Kenneth Eugene Gerleman, 18, of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabidiol-first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and guilty to the serious misdemeanor of possession of marijuana-first offense as part of a negotiated plea. He received deferred judgments, and on each count was placed on supervised probation for one year, and was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430 plus court costs, surcharges and fees.
Ryan James Smith, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison and he received a suspended $1,025 fine plus surcharge.