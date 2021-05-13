SMALL CLAIMS
Case results
JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust assignee of JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Deann L Harris, of Elgin. Judgment filed April 28 for the plaintiff for $5,592.79 plus interest and court costs.
Unifund CCR LLC, of Cincinnati, Ohio v. Audrey Carlson, of Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice on April 30.
BCG Equities LLC, of Brookfield, Wisconsin v. Keith Andrew Wurtzinger, of Oelwein. Default judgment of April 2 vacated because incorrect person was served for the case.
Merrick Bank Corporation, of Draper, Utah v. Kenneth Wayne Wesenberg, of Hawkeye. Default judgment of May 4 set aside May 5 because defendant settled the account on May 3. Plaintiff was waiting for funds to clear before dismissing the case.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Nicole Michelle Martin and Shane Martin, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 27 for plaintiff for $688.56 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Brady Leland Woodward, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 27 for the plaintiff for $722.26 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management LLC, of West Des Moines v. Kayla Jacqueline Sanders, of Hawkeye. Dismissed with prejudice May 4.
Covenant Medical Center dba MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center v. Becky Lynn Conner, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 27 for plaintiff for $766.12 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank USA v. Eric Eugene Larson, of West Union. Default judgment filed May 4 set aside on May 8 because Capital One received funds to settle the account on or about May 3. The case was then dismissed with prejudice.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Becky Lynn Staton and Terry Rex Staton, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed May 12 for plaintiff for $4,800 in back rent plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Scott Brady Sayer, of Fayette. Default judgment filed May 4 for LVNV for $598.18 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Colton Gage, of Wadena. Judgment filed May 4 for Midland Credit for $2,058.14 plus interest and court costs.
Dan Sage, of Oelwein v. Mark Eubanks and Christina Ward, of Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice on May 11.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Timmy Gene Cates, of Arlington. Judgment filed May 12 for LVNV for $1,052.25 plus interest and court costs.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Anita Jean Hoveland, of Oelwein. Judgment filed May 6 for the plaintiff for $1,373.45 plus interest and court costs.
Cases filed
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Michael Allan Clark, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,660.85 plus court costs filed April 30.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Shelby Lynn Rowray, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $623.95 plus court costs filed April 23.
Midland Credit Management, of West Des Moines v. Daniel James Meaney, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $3,199.67 plus court costs filed April 26.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anthony J Ferraro, of Fayette. Petition for a money judgment of $1,727.66 plus court costs filed April 27.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Addison Edward Martin, of Fayette. Petition for a money judgment of $968.72 plus court costs filed April 28.
Credit Bureau Service of Iowa, Inc., of Oskaloosa v. Dennis Lee Marmann, of Fayette. Petition for a money judgment of $6,500 plus court costs filed April 30.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., of Waterloo v. Cody John Opperman and Whitney Lynn Opperman, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,786 plus interest and court costs filed May 3.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Jessica Elaine Trimble, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,284.06 plus interest and court costs filed May 4.
Whitney Ann Guyer, of Shakopee, Minnesota v. Wade Alexander Guyer, of Elgin, and parties in possession. Petition for forcible entry and detainer (eviction) filed May 4 regarding 206 Pleasant St., Elgin.
Technical Drainage Solutions LLC and Steven B. Fleming, of Lamont v. Swift Family Farms and Dennis Swift, of Salem. Petition filed May 5 for a money judgment of $6,306.70 plus interest and court costs.
Korrie Jae Hartgrave, of Cedar Rapids v. Lori Jennerjohn, of Arlington. Petition for replevin filed May 6 over possession of more than $4,800 in property including, but not limited to, watercrafts, fishing equipment, Civil War re-enactment items, tools and vehicles.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Megan Rinike, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $3,387.58 plus court costs filed May 7.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Timothy Roger Jones, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $500.88 plus interest and court costs filed May 11.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., of Waterloo v. Timothy Roger Jones, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,558.73 plus interest and court costs filed May 11.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Sonya Rachel Fuentes, of Oran. Petition for a money judgment of $979.01 plus interest and court costs filed May 11.