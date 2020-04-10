CRIMINAL
New cases
Tommy Eugene Phillips, 69, of Waucoma, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. According to court documents, Phillips sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl March 17 on his bed. Phillips was approved for a court-appointed attorney and his bail was set at $20,000 cash only. A motion to reduce that bail was denied and a no-contact order is in place. A jury trial is scheduled to begin July 22.
Michael Leo Butikofer, 18, of Clermont, has been summoned to district court to face the charges of drug distribution to a person under 18, a Class D felony, and possession of cannabidiol, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. The charges stem from a March 11 traffic stop in Hawkeye.
Arieana Lyn Ajruloski, 21, of Oran, is charged with Class D felony domestic abuse assault. The alleged assault on her live-in boyfriend was reported March 29. She has a previous deferred judgment for domestic abuse assault dated Sept. 27, 2019, according to the criminal complaint.
Rikki Lea Kountkofsky, 32, of Waukon, is charged with Class D felony possession of contraband in a correctional institution. According to the criminal complaint, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine was found on her by a corrections officer at the West Union Residential Facility on March 27.
Joel Francis Hass, 43, of Elgin, is charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation as a habitual offender. These are Class D felonies.
Tonya Marie Moritz, 29, of Hazleton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class B felony; possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp as a habitual offender, a Class D felony; and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was arrested March 3 in Maynard.
Case results
Timothy Scott Jones, 63, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to the Class D felonies of controlled substance violation and gathering where controlled substances are used and was sentenced April 7 two a pair of up-to-5-year prison terms that will run concurrent with each other as well as a pair of suspended $750 fines plus surcharges and court fees.
Trevor Charles Moon, 23, of West Union, pleaded guilty to one count of third-offense possession of methamphetamine as part of a deal with prosecution. Other charges were dismised. He received a suspended prison sentence of up to five years and a suspended $750 fine plus surcharge and fee. He was placed on supervised probation for two to five years.