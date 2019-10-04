Civil
Cases filed
City Of Oelwein v. Carol J. Oakes (deceased), Melvin R. Oakes (deceased), Alan Oakes, Heirs of Melvin R. Oakes, parties in possession, Union Planters Bank, Johnson Plumbing, Midland Funding, Oak Grove Investments. The city filed on Oct. 1 a petition for title to abandoned property at 322 N. Frederick, Oelwein.
Randy James Conrad and Charla Kay Nefzger, both of Hazleton, v. Samuel Ray McNeese, of Readlyn, and American Family Mutual Insurance Company. The plaintiff’s are seeing compensation for injuries and damages from a collision between Nefzger’s 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee and McNeese’s 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier at about noon on Oct. 13, 2017 in the 200 block of Highway 150 South in Oelwein.
Criminal
Felony case results
State of Iowa v. Sharnel Ann Voshell, 37, of Wadena. Voshell pleaded guilty May 20 to possession of methamphetamine, third offense. She received a suspended 5-year prison sentence, a suspended $750 fine plus surcharge, and was placed on two to five years of probation.
Felony cases filed
State of Iowa v. Kyley James Carpenter, 46, of Oelwein. Carpenter is charged with delivery of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams).
State of Iowa v. Tara Ann Bohr, 37, of West Union. Bohr is charged with possession of contraband (prescription medication that was not hers) in a correctional institution.
City Cases
Results
City Of Arlington v. Rikki Euchner, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed allowing the city to abate the nuisance at 568 Fulton St., Arlington, and bill the defendant. A $100 civil penalty and court costs were also imposed. According to the citation from July 9, the property’s yard had gone to weeds and the house has a non-weather-tight roof and is in general poor repair.
City of Oelwein v. Wendy Lynn Pauling and Jason Duane Gyuro, of Oelwein. Judgment authorizes the city to clean up the nuisance at 221 4th St. NW, Oelwein, and bill the defendants, who also received a $400 fine of which all but $150 was suspended. If the property is maintained after the city’s cleanup by the defendants until a court review on Oct. 6, 2020, the remainder of the fine will not be collected. The city made a list of things in a citation filed July 9 of things that needed to be removed: a couch and debris on the porch, weeds and other yard waste, and rubbish sitting outside the garage. The citation also said motor vehicles on the property needed to be fixed or removed.
Traffic
OTHER — David Michael Hurst, of Mason City, driving while license denied, canceled or suspended; Andrew Porchia Thomas, of Hazleton, driving while license denied, canceled or suspended; Whitney Lynn Opperman, of Cresco, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way; Travis John Kruse, of Tripoli, operating a non-registered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Satasha Marie Schuman, of Saint Lucas, operation of a motor vehicle with expired license; Jona Marie Schlosser, of Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Isaiah Ben Drilling, of Waucoma, following too close; Sherry L. Meike, of Oelwein, obedience to traffic control device; Ryan Duane Latham, of Oelwein, passenger with an open container in a motor vehicle; Karissa Arlene Meitner, of West Union, failure to use safety belts; Walter Antonio Otzin Sagche, of Postville, no valid driver’s license
SPEEDING — Devan Margaret Elliott, of New Hampton; Jared Matthew Stewart, of Oelwein; Andrew Guy Thorp, of Newton; Dale Lee Cook, of Cedar Rapids; David Scott Ruppel, of Fayette; Oryan Salberg, of Prescott, Arizona; Taylor James Nelson, of Lake Mills; Scott John Samec, of Waterloo; Satasha Marie Schuman, of Saint Lucas; Eric Thomas Ihde, of Garnavillo; William Ryan Duffy, of Fayette; Patrick Brian Dillon, of Sumner; Taylor Faye Tusler, of Fayette; Alma Mae Meyer, of Marion; Lindsay Jean Krambeer, of Monona; Karissa Arlene Meitner, of West Union; Maryn Mary Patricia Olson, of St. Louis.
Small Claims
Results
Portfolio Recovery Associates, of Des Moines v. Jermaine Warrington, of West Union. The plaintiff dismissed without prejudice on Oct. 1.
Oelwein Chamber & Area Development v. Corey Ray Conner, of Oelwein. Judgment by default for the plaintiff filed Oct. 1 ordering that Conner be evicted from 6 ½ S. Frederick, Apt. 2, Oelwein.
Oelwein Chamber & Area Development v. Matthew Scot Davis and Whitney Rossiter, both of Oelwein. Judgment by default for plaintiff filed Oct. 1 ordering defendants evicted from 6 ½ S. Frederick, Apt. 1.
Cases filed
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Dakota Lee Lovell, and Kelsey Brooke Lovell, both of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $5,980 filed Sept. 25.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Dakota Lee Lovell, and Kelsey Brooke Lovell, both of Oelwein. Petition for forcible entry and detainer filed Sept. 25 to evict defendants from 208 3rd St., NW, Oelwein, for alleged non-payment of their September rent.
Capital One Bank of Des Moines. v. Maggie J. Zummak, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $3,045.15 filed Sept. 26.
Convergence Acquisitions of Cedar Rapids v. David Rahe, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,083.66 filed Sept. 26.
Convergence Acquisitions Cedar Rapids v. Corrina Lee Drips, of Wadena. Petition for a money judgment of $1,231.47 on Sept. 26.
Agvantage FS of Waverly v. Nathan Duane Johansen, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $413.45 filed Sept. 25.
Connie J. and Kevin Wayne Gentz, of Colesburg v. Bill and Kim Miller, of Waucoma. Petition for replevin filed Sept. 30 seeking possession of three haywagons, 25 GP trusses, and 324 40-pound hay bales plus damages for any damage to property.
Discover Bank v. James G. Gustin, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $2,669.43 filed Sept. 30.