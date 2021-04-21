Traffic
SPEEDING — Josue Bengindo Sila, of Des Moines; Hunter Ray Cummings, of Clermont; Anthony Francis Hulbert, of Waucoma; Torrence James Chapman, of Waterloo; Samuel James Nefzger, of Clermont; Courtney Elizabeth Bryan, of Westgate; Kenneth Floyd Terfehn, of Cedar Rapids; Alex Richard Dewald, of Jesup; Shannon Lee Thompson, of Clermont; Martin Thomas Meyer, of Mechanicsville; Hope Mariah Morrison, of Peterson, Minn.; Marnie Deene Robbins, of Monona; Tanner Joseph Menne, of West Union; and Ma Carmen Navarro Lemus, of West Union.
OTHER — Kevin Lane Mclaughlin, of Clermont (operating non-registered vehicle and fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Kayla Marie Fravel, of Alta Vista (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jade L Nuehring, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jackson Cole Willey, of Fairbank (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Hannah Lorraine Sandhagen, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Joshua Michael Dehart, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Trevon Michael Cheatham Wells, of Grimes (operating non-registered vehicle); Juarez Ortiz Pablo, of Postville (no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jordan Jeffrey Hubbs, of Fort Madison (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way).
Criminal
Felony case results
Roger Allen Steadman, 54, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and received a deferred judgment and placed on supervised probation for 2 to 5 years. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 civil penalty.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 21, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to gathering where methamphetamine used, a Class D felony, and was placed on probation for 2 to 5 years on a suspended prison sentence of up to 5 years and a suspended $1,025 fine plus surcharge. Two other counts were dismissed.
Abby Sue Hinck, 20, of Postville, pleaded guilty to gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony, and possession of methamphetamine-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was placed on 2 to 5 years of probation on suspended prison sentences of 5 and 2 years and suspended fines of $1,025 and $855 plus surcharges.
Ashley Lyn Rochford, 37, of West Union, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated-second offense and possession of methamphetamine-third offense, a Class D felony, and was placed on probation for 2 years on suspended prison sentences of up to 5 and 2 years and a suspended $1025 fine plus surcharge. A fine of $1,875 plus surcharge was imposed.
Destiny L. Chambers, of Decorah, pleaded guilty to possession of a methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense and gathering where controlled substances are used, both Class D felonies. She was placed on supervised probation for 2 years on a suspended prison sentence of 2 years and two suspended fines of $1,025 plus surcharges. Two other charges were dismissed.
Gregg Eugene Latham, 58, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, a Class D felony, and was placed on probation for 2 to 5 years on a suspended prison sentence of up to 5 years and a suspended fine of $1,025 plus surcharge.
Felony case update
Jacob Wesley Smith, 26, of Oelwein, is scheduled to go on trial July 21 on two counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony.