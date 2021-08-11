CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Joseph Ryan Miltier, of West Union, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and one count of third-degree theft and was placed on probation for two to five years on two suspended 5-year prison terms and one 2-year prison term. Fines and surcharges were also suspended. He was orderd to pay $1,584.71 in restitution to the man whose checkbook he stole and then used.
Felony case filings
Druey Cosmo Hood, 18, of Decorah, is charged with eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle-second offence (Class D felony).
Gina Lea Helwig, 35, of Praire Du Chien, Wisconsin, is charged with possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor), assault on persons in certain occupations (serious misdemeanor) and introducing drugs into the Fayette County Jail (Class D felony).
Kyley Alexander Baethke, 43, of Wadena, is charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony). The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of several tree stands taken out of the woods near Derby Road. A tip led to Baethke who admitted in an interview to stealing 13 tree stands and one trail camera, according to the criminal complaint. The value of the itmes totals an estimated $2,700.
Michelle Lynne Johnson , 47, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), possession of marijuana-second offense (serious misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of a prescription drug (serious misdemeanor).
Dustin Christian Staley, 48, of Sumner, is charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to a person under 18 (Class B felony) and purchase or possession of a depiction of minor in sex act, first offense (aggravated misdemeanor). Oelwein Police arrested Staley Aug. 5, warrants issued Aug. 4. According to the criminal complaints, police seized several cell phones during a Feb. 16 search of 216 6th Ave SE, a residence owned by Staley. Police found conversations about narcotic transactions, including two with 14-year-old and 17-years old girls. He told police he provided marijuana to the girls. Police also reported Staley had nude and erotic photos of the girls. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, both counts with the enhancer of third or subsequent offense.