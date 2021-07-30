Cases disposed from July 22-30
SPEEDING — Kurgon Dal Bryan, of Willow Springs, Missouri; Adam Poncho Jans, of Oelwein; Justin Troy Steinbronn, of Fayette; Kelli Colleen Webster, of Sumner; John O. Falb, of West Union; Jayden D Marie Clinton, of Dyersville; Morganne Elizabeth Molseed, of West Union; Donald Gene Reierson Jr, of Elgin (speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over));
Rick Jack Dunlevy, of Cedar Falls; Steven Charles Coonrad, of Coralville; Larry Lyn Robinson, of Coralville; Daniel Martin Funk, of Oelwein; Kathleen Anderson Brubaker, of West Union; Mark David Hamlett, of Aurora; J Reyes Lopez Nava, of Cascade; Kim L Freilinger, of Independence (speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over));
Jessica Raye Moore, of Springville; Loren William Ihde, of Fayette; Nicholas Damont Williams, of Little Rock, Arkansas; James Thomas Peters, of Independence; Todd Alan Young, of Swisher; John Levi Aves, of Stanley; Dallas Eugene Franck, of Cedar Rapids; Bradley Robert Travis, of Spirit Lake; Alyx Richard Ede, of Harpers Ferry; Brandie Lynda Heims, of Monticello; Anna Marie Kerns, of Oelwein; Robert Eugene Bollman, of Elgin; and Purna B Gurung, of Aurora, Illinois.
OTHER —Christian Latham, of Oelwein (violation, of conditions, of restricted license); Cory Allen Odell, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Jennifer Juchem, of Oelwein (fail to reduce speed upon approach of station, no valid driver’s license); Ja Justin Lee Langreck, of Waucoma (operating non-registered vehicle); Rose Ann Rodriguez, of Oelwein (trespass 1st offense); Elysa Gayle Hampton, of Sumner (failure to maintain control); Paige Renae Woodson, of West Union (fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle); Alexis Sanchez, of Postville (dark window or windshield); Alex Kyle Sickles, of Waukon (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Teodoro Joselito Gomez Martinez, of Postville (no valid driver’s license); Deyly Jasmine Gomez, of Postville (violation, of instruction permit limitation); Marta Maria Gonzalez Perez, of Postville (permitting unauthorized minor to drive); Norma Gonzalez, of Oelwein (registration violation); Norma Gonzalez, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Brendan Wayne Wander, of Clermont (failure to maintain control); Norman Dale Gee, of Hawkeye (maximum group axle weight violation — 2001 to); Jonathan Thomas Chastain, of West Union (no valid driver’s license, and operation without registration); Philip Maurice Armstrong, of New Hampton (no valid driver’s license); Philip Maurice Armstrong, of New Hampton (operation without registration); Jhonny Mejia, of Arcadia, Wisconsin (no valid driver’s license); and Cory Allen Odell, of West Union (fail to yield to emergency vehicle).