CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Brian Edward Thompson, 43, of Westgate, pleaded guilty May 11 to third-offense operating while intoxicated, a Class D felony, and driving while his license was revoked, a serious misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. He was placed on two to five years of supervised probation and sentenced to up to five years imprisonment. He was to be placed in a 321J program at the West Union Residential Facility when space is available. A 180-day jail sentence was suspended. He was ordered to pay $4,125 in fines plus surcharges and a DARE fee of $10. The charges were filed after he crashed a four-wheel UTV in July 2019 at 90th Street and Town Road.
Trevor Charles Moon, 24, of West Union, pleaded guilty March 23 to third-offense possession of methamphetamine, a Class D felony, as part of a plea agreement and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended five-year prison sentence and suspended $750 fine plus surcharges. Two other counts were waived.
Shane Paul Novak, 43, of West Union, pleaded guilty April 23 to third-offense domestic abuse assault, a Class D felony, as part of a plea agreement. He was placed on supervised probation for two to five years on a suspended five year prison sentence and suspended $750 fine plus surcharge. He must pay a $100 domestic abuse assault surcharge and successfully complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
Felony cases
Harley Allan Deruyter, 35, of West Union, is charged with sex offenter registration violation, second or subsequent offense.